The international Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Business Network for Offshore Wind (the Network) a non-profit, educational organization to develop the offshore wind renewable energy industry and its supply chain in the U.S. The purpose of the collaboration is to share knowledge concerning the industry's safety and productivity that will promote investment and support its future growth.

IMCA signs MOU with Business Network Offshore Wind



More Headlines Articles

The international Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Business Network for Offshore Wind (the Network) a non-profit, educational organization to develop the offshore wind renewable energy industry and its supply chain in the U.S. The purpose of the collaboration is to share knowledge concerning the industry's safety and productivity that will promote investment and support its future growth.Allen Leatt, IMCA's CEO, commented"Both IMCA and the Network share the common goal of supporting the advancement of offshore wind energy in the U.S. in a safe and efficient way."The Network is expertly placed in supporting the whole supply chain, and IMCA's expertise lies in supporting our existing and future Members with best practices in offshore construction developed over the past 50 years."We look forward to supporting the U.S. production target of 30GW by 2030."ENDS