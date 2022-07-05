Clenergy Inks Master Distribution Partnership with SolarLuna for Europe

Australia, 6 June 2022 - Clenergy Australia, a subsidiaryÂ of Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Company Ltd., continues to broaden its distribution market.



More Headlines Articles

Clenergy Australia has recently inked a master distribution partnership with SolarLuna across seven countries in Europe,Â unprecedented for Clenergy! Check out the full exclusive distribution certificate here.SolarLuna is a Hungarian-based company specialized in providing solar energy and battery storage systems for multiple residential and commercial scenarios in stringent compliance with various internationally accredited standards. The company delivers one-stop services, ranging from analysis, design to installations throughout the project. Gabor Bencze an industry professional with strong ties to the Australian solar industry and to the Clenergy head office in Melbourne, who now heads up the Eastern Europe distribution initiative.Clenergy is recognized as a leading industry player in the global renewable energy sector. We have been the No.1 racking supplier in Australia for 13 consecutive years, accounting for over 50% of the rooftop market with a large customer base. With over 15 years of development, Clenergy has accumulated abundant experience with the distribution of solar products and solutions. Thus far, we have established far-reaching distribution channels worldwide, with geological footprints across Oceania, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Check out our list of global solar distributors.Under the agreement, SolarLuna will be an exclusive master distributor of Clenergy's versatile productÂ portfolioÂ across seven countries in Europe through its diverse distribution networks. This includes selling and marketing PVezRackÂ® subcategories SolarRoof, SolarTerrace, EzTracker™, Clenergy Hollywood, Post Mount, the RUNNUR cable management solutions, and other related accessories across Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Serbia, The Czech Republic, and Slovakia, 6 of which are member states of the EU.Geza Anderson, Manager of Engineering Services at Clenergy, stated: "I have been working at Clenergy for over a decade. We have grown from a boutique solar solution provider into a world-renowned multi-national renewable energy enterprise, with approximately 600 employees and six offices across three continents. I think this can mainly be attributed to our sophisticated manufacturing technologies, superior product quality, world-class customer services, and stable supply chains, backed by a team of passionate and prominent personnel dedicated to the solar segment.""We feel excited to collaborate with reputable brands like SolarLuna, which also adheres to the customer-centric philosophy. With our innovative engineeringÂ capabilities, plus SolarLuna's extensive technical knowledge, I believe we can deliver cost-effective solar solutions that adapt to the regions as agreed and even neighbouring markets," Geza Anderson added.Europe is an attractive market with massive potential for solar PV. The European Union also pledges to be carbon neutral by 2050. With favourable government policies and initiatives like the ambitious aim for reduced carbon dioxide emissions, the PV segment is anticipated to see substantial growth."Europe is one of our strategic target markets. This agreement represents a huge deal, the first time ever for Clenergy in Europe. I believe this partnership will inject new impetus for expanding our reach on this continent. We will work closely with SolarLuna to scale up the deployment of solar PV across Europe," said Vince Mobilio, Vice President of Global Distribution at Clenergy. "We are also looking forward to sealing a long-term partnership agreement with more leading local distributors. I hope the green, sustainable renewable energy will be accessible to more European households, governments, public sectors, and enterprises in the coming years, supporting the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality. This is also in alignment with the mission we have been fulfilling for a decarbonized, clean energy-powered future."About ClenergyClenergy was founded in 2007 in Melbourne, Victoria. A manufacturer and solution provider to the renewables & building industry. We specialize in the development, manufacturing, and engineering of solar mounting & cable management gear for your next project.About SolarLUNAM: +36 3780 57 58E: gabor@solarluna.com.au