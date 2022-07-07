15th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in London to Examine Latest Advances in EMEA, APAC and LATAM

The global microgrid market size is estimated to be USD 26.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 63.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.* The reasons for this projected growth include the falling costs of solar energy, advances in energy storage, the drive to mitigate climate change, the need to enhance grid resiliency, and the cost savings of minimizing fossil fuels in remote generation systems. In addition, microgrids will play a central role in bringing electrification to rural and developing regions in which access to reliable, clean and affordable energy is a high priority.



The 15th edition of the Microgrid Global Innovation Forum, September 11-13, 2022 in London (www.microgridinnovation.com), focuses on microgrid advances, case studies and applications in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, the emphasis is on maximizing the effective use of renewable and distributed energy resources, refining the positive business model for a range of microgrid deployments, and sharing real-world case studies in both grid-tied and off-grid/remote environments."This will be a tremendous opportunity to interact directly with industry thought leaders at the cutting-edge of microgrid deployment," says Daniel Coran, program manager of the Forum. "A particular focus of the European edition of this Forum is the rural electrification of areas such as sub-Saharan Africa and other key growth regions."Confirmed speakers include:- Kristina Skierka, CEO, Power for All- Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO, ENGIE Energy Access- Alexis Chalot, Vice President - Storage, Microgrid, New Business, EDF Renewables- Torsten Schreiber, Founder and CEO, Africa GreenTec- Jessica Stephens, CEO, Africa Minigrid Developers Association (AMDA)- Jalel Sager, CEO and Founder, New Sun Road- Francisco Barcelo, Vice President, Europe & Mexico Power Systems Commercial, Schneider Electric- Patrick Cousins, Vice President, Customer Success, Odyssey Energy- Richard Mori, Co-founder and CEO, MeshPower Rwanda- Meera Shah, Business Director, Head of Household Energy and Off-grid Utilities, Shell Foundation- Leslie Labruto, Head of Energy, Acumen- Javier Ayala, Team Leader, BRILHO Energy Africa- Benjamin Hugues, Investment Director, Camco Clean Energy- Aarti Mahajan, Program Lead, EnAccess Foundation- Natasha Allen, Co-Founder and CEO, Illu- Chris Smith, Asset Development Director, GridBeyond- Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder, BluWave-ai- John Zamick, Founder and CEO, Smarter Microgrid Limited- Jens Jaeger, Director of Policy & Business Development, Alliance for Rural Electrification- Carlo Tacconelli, Co-Founder and CEO, EnGreen Solutions- Nithya Menon, Head of Product Development, Okra Solar- Cyril Colin, Co-founder and CEO, Elum Energy- Florian Martini, Project Manager Research & Innovation, Phaesun GmbH Germany- Mike Murray, Co-founder and COO, Ageto Energy- Harry Demetriou, Senior Specialist, Clean Energy, South Pole- Iain Munro, Strategy Director, Ryse Energy- George Kibala Bauer, Senior Insights and Advocacy Manager, GSMA- Dr.-Ing. Niko A. Iliadis, Technical Director, EST Renewable Energy Systems- And moreThe Forum will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel - London Kingston Upon Thames. Previous editions have been held in Barcelona, Lisbon, Washington, Chicago and Irvine, California."Our aim is to bring together key players in microgrid development across technology sectors and companies for in-depth networking and information sharing," Coran adds. "Microgrids are seen as a key technology strategy for decarbonizing the energy network in both developed and developing regions."Topics to be addressed during the three-day conference include:• End-to-End Microgrid Design and Financing for Off-Grid Systems• Designing the Grid of the Future to End Energy Poverty Together Faster: Lessons from the 'Twaake' pilot project in Uganda• Laying the Cornerstone for a Sustainable 21st Century Microgrid Sector• Accelerating Energy Access in Africa: Smart Integration of Solar Home Systems and Mini-grids• Innovative Renewable Energy Business Models That Are Based on the Water-Energy-Food Nexus• Large Hybrid Microgrid Projects: Key Business Cases• Microgrid Market Opportunities, Business Models and Financing Strategies• Pan-African Crowd-investing Platform for Minigrids• Engineering in a Typhoon: Lessons From Deploying Community DC Meshgrids in Southeast Asia• Energy Management and SCADA Technology Strategies for Hybrid Energy Systems• The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Microgrid Optimization• Energy Cloud: Leveraging IoT to Scale Renewables-based Microgrids• Modular Cooling for Agricultural Products and Ice Storage for Load Shifting in Microgrids• Microgrid Technology Advancements Post-COVID-19• Speeding and Scaling the Deployment of Microgrids with Pre-Engineered Solutions• Advancements in Data Aggregation and Data Analysis for Mini-grids• Delivering Value: Using Smart Technologies to Power a Multiple Service Utility• Off-Grid Solar Energy And Agribusiness Expansion in Africa• Mozambique's Mini-Grid Market Development & Opportunities• Key Trends, Considerations and Strategies for Microgrid Financing and Funding• And much moreEvent Partners include the Alliance for Rural Electrification, Power for All, AMDA, India Energy Storage Alliance, Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), Bloomberg NEF, THEnergy, African Sustainable Energy Association (AFSEA), ABI Research, International Solar Energy Society (ISES), Deeploo, altenergymag.com, Xprt Energy and others.The Smart Grid Observer (www.smartgridobserver.com) is an online information resource and weekly newsletter covering current trends and developments in smart energy and greentech sectors around the world.For full information and to register, visit www.microgridinnovation.com