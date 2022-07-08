GEOTHERMAL DE-RISKED. GEOTHERMAL SOLVED.

(Houston, TX) DTS Technologies, LLC has announced release of its net 25-megawatt (MW) geothermal well (each to power 20,000 homes) technology. Called "DGS" (see illustration) the new extraction method will reliably produce utility scale energy anywhere having above-average geologic heat. In addition to dramatic savings on drilling cost, the single well arrangement generates the considerable output capable of higher quality natural hydrothermal steam sources, and it makes good on the longstanding promises by Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) for ubiquitous clean baseload energy.



More Headlines Articles

DGS Technology extracts heat from deep reservoirs extensively constructed in hot, dry rock, earth's most abundant resource. These engineered rock surfaces, which may be one mile (1.5 km) in length, are supplied with flow diverting equipment and structures that cause recirculating water to travel far away from the wellbore and return superheated. Upon return, the heat carrying water has travelled two-miles through just the first reservoir-stage, and 20 or more such circuits can be set per well. At net 25 MW output, heat extracting fluids may be passed across some 60+ million square feet (600 hectares) of 350F to 700+F (175C to 400C) rock surface area.Approximately 10% of earth's land overlies geothermal gradients sufficient for 25 MW well production from depths less than 10 km by use of DGS. Equally important, the technology is ready for deployment now, with technical capabilities currently of net 15 MW to 18 MW per well.With only 10% success, hydrothermal's unattractive exploratory risk is due to excessive resource scarcity and costly, difficult drilling conditions. However, such endeavors invariably find substantial heat that is economically producible by DGS. The addition of DGS Technology can now guarantee geothermal production from most any related drilling. Thousands of failed exploratory boreholes found worldwide are thereby convertible to clean energy production status. Geothermal de-risked.Similarly, producers carry thousands of underperforming and non-functioning wells, suffered as balance sheet liabilities. With production infrastructure already in place, performance from these wells may be greatly augmented with DGS, enabling power generation far more than original. Of course, even properly functioning wells can be augmented to far beyond original levels. New wells, new expectations.Geothermal solved.DTS Technologies is commencing well and exploratory borehole restoration and conversion programs for low-performing assets with geothermal operators. The company is also developing industry and supplier partnerships towards widescale installation. See www.dtstechnologiesllc.com (PENDING) for more information. Contact: Jeffery A. Spray, +1 281-597-8784, jaspray@earthlink.net or William K. (Bill) Ott, P.E., +1 281-639-5441, billott@wcthou.com. Based on patents granted and pending.