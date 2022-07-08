Top energy award win for Switch2 cost & carbon saving heat network technology

ICON, which uses open protocol and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to improve heat network efficiency by up to 35%, has won the 'Physical Technology of the Year - Heating and Cooling Award' at The Energy Awards, sponsored by Elemental.



Judges recognised ICON's achievements in raising heat network performance, including its "significant impact on emissions in heating".Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy said: "We're proud to gain national recognition for our UK designed and manufactured ICON HIU. Our innovative digital technology is driving huge system-wide efficiency improvements to achieve major cost savings and help relieve the impact of rocketing gas prices. It's also reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 40% to support heat network operators in their transition to net zero."The next generation electronic HIU outperforms traditional mechanical HIUs by using real-time deep data insights to deliver continuous improvement and proactive maintenance.It is the first HIU to use 5G NB-IoT and the Amazon IoT platform to provide full remote connectivity with the energy centre, wider heat network management and optimisation systems. In this way, managers have complete access and understanding of their network's operation, efficiency and reliability and can maximise performance while delivering a better, more transparent customer experience.