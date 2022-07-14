NRG Systems Provides Solar Measurement Solutions for Enel Green Power North America’s Growing PV Portfolio

NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, will provide Solar Resource Assessment (SRA) Systems to Enel Green Power North America for pre-construction measurement campaigns in all major regions of the United States. The turnkey systems capture all relevant meteorological data, including soiling and albedo measurements, for exceptionally accurate annual energy production estimates. The systems integrate with NRG Cloud, a web interface that facilitates remote management of data, troubleshooting, and data logger configuration.



NRG Systems will work with Harness Energy to install, maintain, and decommission the SRA Systems while ArcVera Renewables will provide data monitoring. The collaboration creates a truly end-to-end solution that ensures the rollout will be scalable and repeatable throughout the project portfolio.Thomas Lattanzio, NRG's Sales Manager, North America, said, "There are a lot of unknowns in project development, especially given today's supply chain challenges. By providing the hardware, software, and supporting services needed to carry out a resource assessment campaign as a holistic package, we can help ensure as much project stability for our customers as possible. We are proud to supply Enel Green Power, the operator of North America's fifth-largest wind and solar portfolio, with a complete measurement solution that will help them build their solar pipeline in as efficient a manner as possible.""Precise and accurate resource assessment has been foundational to Enel Green Power's solar siting as we have developed and installed several gigawatts of new capacity over the last several years," said Conor Branch, Head of Business Development at Enel Green Power North America. "This technology will allow us to continue identifying prime sites in a variety of geographies across North America, enabling us to design efficient projects that contribute to our target of 6.5 GW of new renewable capacity through 2024."Please contact sales@nrgsystems.com for more information.About NRG Systems, Inc.NRG Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), revolutionized the way wind resource assessment was done 40 years ago. Today, this heritage of innovation informs everything they do. Their hardware and software offerings are designed to be exceptionally user-friendly, improve data accessibility, and simplify workflows at all stages of wind and solar project development. They also provide a range of design, installation, and operational services to support their products for truly turnkey solutions. Their resource measurement systems, turbine control sensors, Bat Deterrent Systems, and Lidar remote sensors can be found in more than 170 countries. For more information, please visit nrgsystems.com.About Enel North AmericaEnel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company's portfolio includes 64 plants totaling over 8 GW of installed capacity powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy. Enel's portfolio also includes 12 utility-scale battery energy storage systems totaling 1,290 MWh of capacity under construction or in operation. For more information, please visit enelgreenpower.com/countries/north-america/united-states.