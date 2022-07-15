Clenergy’s Aurore Pont Driving the CEC’s Women-In-Renewables Initiative

AUSTRALIA, Melbourne, 14 July 2022 - Clenergy Australia is proud to share that its very own Aurore Pont, was showcased in Ecogeneration Australia magazine, the voice for Australia's clean energy industry. Featured in the first instalment of a new series, Women in Renewables, Aurore is the co-chair of the Clean Energy Council's (CEC) Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Working Group.



Aurore moved from France to Australia in 2008, and she has been with Clenergy Australia since 2011. Currently serving as Operations Manager, Aurore boasts a wealth of experience in her current role, collaborating with all layers of the organisation while maintaining a strong organisational culture.In an environment not affected by outside noise at Clenergy, Aurore has thrived through all the uncertainty of various federal and state policies. She has leveraged her expertise at Clenergy and in the broader renewables sector to deliver an inclusiveness roadmap for the Clean Energy Council's Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Working Group and play a crucial role in a diversity report, "Empowering Everyone"."I am proud to be working at a culturally diverse workplace. Eighty per cent of us at Clenergy were born overseas. We speak 16 languages. The organisation's management has always been supportive of multiculturalism and diversity, which is at the core of the company," said Aurore."In 2017, we only had four per cent of women among our employees. The gender distribution was not intentional. However, I felt restless at the time. One day, I saw a women-in-renewables initiative. Armed with loads of courage, I attended my first event. It was amazing!" continued Aurore.The three goals of the CEC's Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Working Group are to analyse the current level of diversity in the clean energy industry, highlight exemplary practices, and identify target areas to increase diversity.About ClenergyFounded in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and factories across China, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and Germany, Clenergy is an enabler for governments, the public sector & enterprises seeking carbon neutrality. Clenergy is an ISO 9001 accredited company, and all its products comply with international standards. Dun & Bradstreet has accredited Clenergy as a 5A1 business.About CEC's Women in Renewables InitiativeThe Clean Energy Council's Women in Renewables initiative enables and champions women working in the renewable energy industry. Through building a united community of people who share a collective mission and vision, the Women in Renewables initiative supports women to step up as empowered leaders within their organisations.