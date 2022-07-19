Hukseflux introduces five new and unique heat flux sensors

If you consider measuring heat flux, the brand-new FHF05 series heat flux sensors is what you need. The five heat flux sensors come in different sizes and sensitivities, are flexible, have an integrated temperature sensor and have thermal spreaders to reduce thermal conductivity dependence. Rated temperature range is from -70 to +120 °C. FHF05 series measures heat flux from conduction, radiation and convection. Optionally, black BLK and gold GLD stickers are available for all five models to separately determine heat transport by radiation and convection.



Heat flux sensors that cover most heat flux measurement applicationsThe five differently sized heat flux sensors of the FHF05 series are suitable for general-purpose heat flux measurement. Larger dimensions mean a higher sensitivity and a larger area over which the heat flux is averaged. The heat flux sensors are designed with different applications in mind. Below you can see a couple of typical applications per model.• 10X10: high power microchips• 10X15: high heat flux in ovens• 50X50: general purpose, battery thermal management• 15X85: wrapped around a pipe• 85X85: low heat fluxes, insulation performance testingThin, flexible and versatile heat flux sensorsThe FHF05 series's heat flux sensors are thin, flexible and versatile. They measure heat flux through the object in which it is incorporated or on which it is mounted, in W/m2. The sensor in FHF05 is a thermopile. This thermopile measures the temperature difference across FHF05's flexible body. A type T thermocouple is integrated as well. The thermopile and thermocouple are passive sensors; they do not require power.Unique: heat flux sensors with thermal spreadersMultiple small thermal spreaders, which form a conductive layer covering the sensor, help reduce the thermal conductivity dependence of the measurement. With its incorporated spreaders, the sensitivity of FHF05 is independent of its environment. Many competing sensors do not have thermal spreaders, and in consequence make large measurement errors. The passive guard area around the sensor reduces measurement errors due to edge effects and is also used for mounting.Using FHF05 is easy. It can be connected directly to commonly used data logging systems. The heat flux in W/m2 is calculated by dividing the FHF05 output, a small voltage, by the sensitivity. The sensitivity is provided with FHF05 on its certificate.Outstanding features and benefitsThe new FHF05 series heat flux sensors are the best the market has to offer currently if you consider measuring heat flux. Here are its unique features and benefits:• flexible (bending radius ≥ 7.5 x 10-3 m)• low thermal resistance• wide temperature range• fast response time• large guard area• integrated type T thermocouple• robustness, including connection block, for strain relief• IP protection class: IP67 (essential for outdoor application)• integrated thermal spreaders for low thermal conductivity dependenceBLK and GLD sticker seriesWould you like to study energy transport / heat flux in detail? Hukseflux helps taking your measurement to the next level: order FHF05 with radiation-absorbing black BLK and radiation-reflecting gold GLD stickers. You can then measure convective + radiative flux with one, and convective flux only with the other. Subtract the 2 measurements and you have radiative flux. BLK - GLD stickers can be applied by the user to the sensor. There are stickers for every sensor dimension. Optionally, they can be ordered pre-applied.About HuksefluxHukseflux is the leading expert in measurement of energy transfer. The company designs and manufactures sensors and measuring systems that support the energy transition. Hukseflux is the market leader in solar radiation- and heat flux measurement. Customers are served through the main office in the Netherlands, and locally owned representations in the USA, Brazil, India, China, South East Asia and Japan.More informationIf you would like to have more information about the new FHF05 series heat flux sensors, please visit the following web page: https://www.hukseflux.com/products/heat-flux-sensors/heat-flux-sensors/fhf05-series-heat-flux-sensorsGet a quoteIf you are interested in the new FHF05 series heat flux sensors or any other product from Hukseflux, you can send an email to: info@hukseflux.com or call: +31 15 214 26 69