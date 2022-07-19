Tigo Energy Introduces Solar Rapid Shutdown with Pure Signal Technology

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced the launch of its Pure Signal™ technology for Tigo RSS Transmitters. Designed to enhance powerline communication (PLC) signal quality, Pure Signal technology reduces the impact of electromagnetic interference in large-scale solar systems. Built on patented advanced rapid shutdown technology, Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology pair with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters, deliver a new level of design and installation flexibility for solar installers and EPCs, and enable significant reductions in balance of system (BOS) and labor costs.



The Tigo RSS Transmitter with Pure Signal technology is designed to serve Tigo customers who deploy increasingly large and complex systems for the commercial and industrial solar markets. Disturbances in PLC signals, often referred to as ‘crosstalk,' can result in reduced effectiveness of system communications functions in large-scale systems. With Tigo Pure Signal technology, cable runs from different circuits or adjacent inverters will no longer risk PLC signal disruption."The Pure Signal technology helped us avert a significant amount of rework after a design review showed that some of our cable runs could be at risk of crosstalk issues," said Mike Ulanski, director of construction at Catalyze. "Without the ability to put the new Tigo RSS Transmitter into play quickly, the timeline and profitability of the project would have taken a hit. The installation guidelines and design review from Tigo have been extraordinarily helpful, but this Pure Signal technology gives us much more flexibility at both design and install phases."Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology are UL PVRSS certified with hundreds of inverter models from leading manufacturers. The new generation of RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology are compatible with the company's TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown product family and can be easily integrated into new projects or retrofitted into existing installations."Our mission is to provide high-quality, reliable, and flexible MLPE solutions to meet customers' needs for different system configurations. Pure Signal technology delivers on that mission," said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. "With Pure Signal technology we open a new universe of solar installation design possibilities and provide cost savings in BOS and labor. I am delighted to see companies like Catalyze engaging to take full advantage of the solution."For more information about the Tigo RSS Transmitter with Pure Signal technology, visit https://www.tigoenergy.com/product/rss-transmitter. For inquiries, contact the Tigo sales team at https://www.tigoenergy.com/contacts.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.