Ecoppia’s H4 Robotic Solar PV Cleaner Awarded Top Product of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), the pioneer and world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for solar PV, has won the Top Product of the Year Award for their H4 robot in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Receiving this prestigious award demonstrates that industry experts see the H4 as an exemplary solution in the fields of energy and environmental management.



More Headlines Articles

The autonomous H4 robotic cleaning solution addresses scalability and remote management for large scale solar PV sites. To further bolster the solution's smart, effective, and safe features, the H4 introduces helix technology into PV cleaning. This patented technology offers spiral cleaning, which prevents heavy dust accumulation by moving dust particles downwards, pushing them off the module surface, while also protecting the modules' anti-reflective coating. Other innovative features include adaptable bidirectional cleaning, a super duster mode and extended coverage of up to 2KM, which all strengthen the H4's ability to offer fast and effective daily cleaning with panel safety and durability kept in mind."We're thrilled to be recognized for our smart and autonomous solar PV cleaning solution for O&M optimization." says Jean Scemama, Ecoppia's CEO, "The H4 showcases Ecoppia's vast experience and track record of safety and reliability with innovative features to cater to solar site owners' daily challenges. Not only does the H4 optimize energy production and lower operational costs, but its waterless cleaning capabilities support sustainability practices in solar production by eliminating water consumption."The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line."With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2022" says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.About EcoppiaFor nearly a decade, and with over 16GW of agreements, Ecoppia is the pioneer and world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for PV. Offering a cloud-based platform and a suite of advanced, Ecoppia's fully autonomous robots cost-effectively maximize the performance of utility-scale PV sites all over the world. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention.Ecoppia in Numbers:+ 3,000MW deployed+ 16,000MW signed agreements+ 30 large scale projects4 continents of operation+ 6 billion panels cleaned3 robotic platformsAbout the Environment + Energy Leader AwardsFor the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.