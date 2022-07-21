Cementex Highlights Double-Insulated 9-inch Universal Pliers

Burlington, NJ - Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights the availability of Cementex double-insulated 9-inch Universal Pliers, designed for safe use in Arc Flash environments. The 9-inch pliers are an integral part of any technician's tool kit.



Cementex 9-inch Universal Pliers feature innovative Cementex double insulation technology. The double insulated tools feature a yellow warning layer underneath the outer orange layer; if the outside insulation is damaged, posing a safety risk, the yellow layer begins to show, and technicians can know that they must replace the tools.These Cementex pliers are heat-treated and feature a compact head with serrated jaws and a useful crushing area. The pliers feature a high-leverage design for greater cutting and gripping power, and are designed for cutting round cable up to 9.2mm or soft steel wire up to 2mm. The pliers' bypass cutting blades deliver excellent leverage and clean cuts.Cementex 9-inch Universal Pliers are capable of crimping non-insulated terminals, and are tested to 10,000 VAC and rated for 1,000 VAC when working on or around live parts. The pliers comply with ASTM F1505 and IEC 60900 standards, and help meet the requirements of OSHA 1910.331-335, MFPA 70E, and CSA-Z462.All Cementex products are made in the U.S.A. to the highest standards of quality. For more information about Cementex's industry-leading 9-inch Universal Pliers, visit our online catalog.