On 6-8th September 2022, the high-level international investment event Energy Week Western Balkans will take place in Montenegro. The event is organised by the UK-based Invest In Network in partnership with Montenegrin Investment Agency. Energy Week is aimed at fostering the deployment of renewable energy, promoting regional cooperation and attracting foreign direct investment.



More Headlines Articles

High-level government officials from Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo, IFIs/DFIs and investment funds such as EBRD, IFC, EIB, DEG (KfW), Proparco/AFD, Green for Growth Fund and top management of major private investors/developers will meet to discuss necessary steps for the acceleration of the green energy transition.While Montenegro is launching a programme to establish renewable energy auctions to attract private investments in the RES sector, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Capital Investments Ervin Ibrahimovic will participate in the conference to boost investments in renewables.Regional cooperation is key when it comes to providing enabling conditions for renewable energy development. As Serbia's priority is to create a regional energy map Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia and Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlović will make an address during the event's opening.The Energy Week is supported by major foreign developers. A technical visit to a 72 MW Krnovo Wind Farm will be organised in partnership with Akuo Energy. Akuo's Chairman and Co-founder Eric Scotto will make a presentation during the conference sharing the company's vision for the clean energy transition in the region.Another major developer Emergy having more than 2GW of wind and solar projects in development is sponsoring the event. In Serbia, the company has a pipeline of 731MW onshore wind based on several projects and is actively looking to expand further in the SEE region. The company CEO Joar Viken will attend and EVP Offtake Magnus Johansen will speak about offshore wind developments.