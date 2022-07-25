Hydropower System: Most Effective Low-Carbon Energy Sources!

Hydropower (also called hydraulic power, hydroelectric power, and water power) is a general term for electricity produced by hydropower systems. These systems use the force of gravity to move water and create electricity.

The main aim of hydropower system is the production of electric power by exploiting the potential energy of water. The hydropower system can be classified as a renewable energy source because it has the ability to generate electricity on demand, thus making it available at all times. Most turbines have variable-speed gearboxes for control within the raw water flow. Hydroelectric project life duration is dependent upon the annual rainfall and seasonal flow fluctuations as well as amount of wastage from evaporation and seepage from penstocks which are fed back into downstream channels.

Hydropower is the most used source for renewable energy. It is one of the most effective low-carbon energy sources. With rapid improvement in technology and increase in economic growth, the global hydroelectricity market has seen a significant growth over the last few years.

The continued growth in demand for renewable energy is driving the market for hydropower systems. Environmental awareness and rising concerns over global warming have led to the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. With most countries targeting to significantly increase their renewable energy generation by 2030, there is a growing need for alternatives that depend on water levels, including hydro power systems..

The hydropower technology market is facing major key trends that will drive the growth for the next ten years. The increasing pressure on water resources, increasing demand for electricity and surge in renewable energy sources have been analyzed as the major factors driving the market growth. The technological advancement, stringent environmental regulations and fluctuating fuel prices are posing a restraint to the market expansion

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Andritz, GE, Voith, Toshiba, Harbin Electric, Dongfang Electric, Power Machines, Hitachi Mitsubishi, IMPSA, Zhefu, CME, BHEL, Tianfa, Gilkes, Tianbao