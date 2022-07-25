Juice Technology’s j+ pilot App Enables Real-Time EV Charging with Green Electricity

Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it now supports EV charging with renewable energy via the j+ pilot app. The software solution now also integrates with Juice Power AG, provider of ecological energy generation from renewable sources including hydropower, to guarantee use of sustainably produced electricity during battery charging.



For EV drivers that wish to power their vehicles with clean electricity, ensuring the clean source of energy at EV power stations is challenging and unreliable. Juice Power delivers verifiably clean hydroelectricity - while it is being produced at the hydroelectric power station. Unlike conventional green electricity, users get exactly what they pay for: guaranteed renewable energy. Using the j+ pilot app, users communicate directly with the electricity producer via the backend so that so that when the car is drawing electricity, the volume consumed is withdrawn from the selected power station at the exact same time. Unlike with conventional certificates or proof of origin for green electricity, Juice Power can thus guarantee natural energy in real time."Instead of establishing a physical connection between the power station and the consumer, we at Juice Power simply employ real-time electronic controls," said Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice Technology AG. "Energy providers may offer ‘pure hydropower,' but in reality supply coal or nuclear power at the exact time that the electricity is used. How? Certificates for clean electricity are, in fact, a sham. Conventional green energy is generated independently of the time of use and is thus only green on the balance sheet. This industry-standard procedure actually tricks the electricity consumer and does absolutely nothing for the environment. Juice Power in the j+ pilot app is now putting an end to this deception."A Juice Power plan can also be useful for owners of PV systems. Consumers who produce the necessary charging current at home via their own PV system can only use it a later stage if they have a suitable means of energy storage. If, during the day, the electricity is fed into the grid rather than being used to charge batteries, the production peaks are only intensified. Even if users think that a green electricity tariff allows them to charge vehicle batteries with renewable energy overnight, they are more than likely using fossil or nuclear power. To close this gap, the Juice Power plan now offers the security of charging guaranteed green electricity at all times, without being restricted by the choice of charging network.With j+ pilot, users can easily calculate their own charging current via the app. During each charging process, the relevant volume of electricity is deducted from the acquired allotment, and the user can see directly in the app from which clean power plant the energy has been procured at that precise moment in time. Juice Power guarantees this synchronization between supply and consumption with the SQS-certified TrueTime label. This ensures carbon neutrality for all future journeys.The j+ pilot app is available now with integration with Juice Power. For more information, visit https://www.juice-world.com/jplus-pilotAbout Juice TechnologyJuice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to http://www.juice-world.com.About Juice AmericasJuice Americas Inc. headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is part of the Juice Group, the globally active Swiss producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. Juice Americas is responsible for the North American market, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Juice has entered the North American market with a version of the in Europe most popular portable wall charger Juice Booster 2 specially developed for this region - the J+ BOOSTER 2. For more information, visit: http://www.juice-americas.com.