Warren Controls Highlights 313 Overflow Trap

Bethlehem, PA - Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, highlights its 313 Overflow Trap. This product traps steam and relieves condensate as developed in a deaerator's overflow drain line. A Deaerator tank scrubs dissolved gasses out of the water, before entering a boiler as those gasses would otherwise be damaging. The DA tank ‘scrubs' out these gasses via a steam blanket above the water line in the DA tank. The tank needs to regularly maintain its water capacity to supply the boiler and includes an automated fill valve. This is a critical function, as tank overflow can occur if the water entering the tank exceeds its capacity.



The overflow trap performs its trapping and relieving functions through its internal pilot, and, crucially, it accomplishes this without the steam blanket escaping. The buoyancy of the 313 Overflow Trap's float ball provides force to actuate an internal pilot-operated single seat valve assembly, and this relieves condensate and overflow to a drain.If sized and chosen properly for the application, 313 Overflow Traps are maintenance-free, and rebuilding should not be necessary under ordinary operating conditions. The overflow trap should be installed in an upright position, meaning that the overflow trap must be installed in a vertical pipe with its inlet up.This product's features include a steel or cast-iron chamber, with an internal valve made of brass or bronze. It also contains a 316 stainless steel float ball. Further, it comes in a variety of different sizes, with NPT connections ranging from 1" through 2", and 150 Lb. flanged connection ranging from 3" to 6".For more information visit Warren Control's website.###About Warren ControlsWarren Controls is an industry leader in Industrial Control Valves, Building Automation Valves, Deaerator and Boiler Level Controls, and Military/Marine Valves. For more than 70 years, the company has maintained a strong commitment to providing specialty alloys, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable customer service. Warren Controls has earned a sterling reputation as a quality provider of valve specialties to OEMs and USA military programs. From its state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot industrial complex, the company offers its experience, product design excellence, and superior production capabilities to the open market. At Warren Controls, the most technically qualifiedrepresentatives in the industry are available to assist customers to develop cost- effective, dependable solutions. Learn more at www.WarrenControls.com.