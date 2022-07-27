Natural Power appoints new HSEQ Director

Frank joins from SP Energy Networks where he latterly held the role of Health and Safety Director and was responsible for health and safety on all SPEN transmission and distribution assets throughout the UK. Prior to that, he was Health and Safety Director at Scottish Power Renewables and led on health and safety on a number of onshore and offshore wind projects.



He said: "Joining Natural Power at this time is really exciting as the team has ambitious growth plans globally across both onshore and offshore projects, and I was keen to return to the renewables industry, in a business where I can really make a difference. I'm looking forward to the journey ahead and building a valuable HSEQ proposition at Natural Power."Frank is an experienced leader with a background of delivering complex safety, quality and environmental projects across the energy, engineering, logistics and FMCG sectors.Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Frank's appointment with Natural Power is integral to our strategy and he will be at the forefront of championing HSEQ from the very top of our business, ensuring strong corporate governance, compliance and the continuous development of our teams internationally."Find out more about Natural Power's health and safety offering here: www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/advisory/health-and-safetyIf you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/uk/careers - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted now.