IMCA SEMINAR SPOTLIGHTS OFFSHORE RENEWABLES LIFTING

The International Marine Contractors Association's (IMCA's) Lifting & Rigging Seminar makes a welcome return to the events calendar on 27 October in its traditional venue, the Novotel Amsterdam at Schiphol Airport. The day-long packed programme focuses on the technical side of offshore lifting and on the challenges created in the renewable energy market.



As Mark Ford, IMCA's Marine & Quality Manager explained: "We are delighted to be back to holding a face-to-face event that will be of interest to all involved in any aspect of offshore lifting and rigging in the offshore renewable energy industry."We have an exciting line-up of speakers and interactive sessions covering updates from offshore installation contractors, suppliers of the required lifting equipment and from academia. The seminar will feature four interactive workshops; and there will be a networking lunch and similarly useful breaks during the day. Outputs from the seminar - the 11th in the long-running series - will, as ever, influence and shape this key area of our industry and the codes and guidance that IMCA produces."Topics coming under the seminar spotlight include:• IMCA's Lifting & Rigging Committee's reflections covering recent incidents and lessons learned along with updates on the Committee's ongoing programme• Assurance and development of relevant industry codes• Sessions covering the experience and challenges encountered by key marine contractors related to offshore lifting, with specific focus on the requirements created within the renewable energy sector• Supplier sessions from key suppliers on current proven technology, new and future technology• Open panel discussions with key industry experts.• "The future" presentations from academia, covering new technology that is being researched and developedThe seminar will be chaired by David Cannell of TechnipFMC with confirmed speakers from key stakeholders including Van Oord, Lloyd's Register, Seaway 7, Boskalis, Cadeler, Sapura Energy, Heerema, Huisman, Siemens Gamesa, Remazel, Seaqualize, Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and Norway's NTNU.The regularly updated agenda and registration are both at www.imca-int.com/calendar/imca-lifting-rigging-seminar-2022/ The delegate fee for IMCA members is £100 and £200 for non-members (plus Netherlands VAT at 21%).