Nexamp Named to Solar Power World “2022 Top Solar Contractors” List

For the tenth time in as many years, Nexamp has been named to the annual Top Solar Contractors list. With a national ranking of #4 in the Commercial Developer category and a spot in the top 10 percent of more than 400 companies considered for the overall list, Nexamp is continuing to grow and expand its services. The company installed more than 110 MW of distributed solar during the previous calendar year.



The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states."The consistency with which we've earned a spot on this annual list is a testament to our vision and commitment as a company as well as the passion and expertise of each team member," said Chris Perron, Senior Vice President of Clean Energy Deployment, Nexamp. "Even as we implement more storage and expand into the utility scale market, we remain committed to making decarbonization easy and accessible for generations to come. For Nexamp, that means developing, designing, building, owning and operating more solar + storage solutions to revolutionize the grid.""The utility-scale solar market, of course, puts up huge installation numbers each year, but the majority of workers in the industry are constructing projects in the commercial and residential markets, which continue to break records," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Over 85% of the companies on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors List primarily work in the residential and commercial sectors, and they all reported closing out the last year in a positive light."Nexamp continued to expand its national footprint and significantly grow its team throughout the ongoing pressures and uncertainties caused by the pandemic. Being a vertically integrated provider with 15 years of experience makes the company uniquely equipped to adapt and lead under any circumstance, enabling progress on the clean energy transition at a critical time.According to data released by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie—before recent federal decisions to prevent additional tariffs on imported solar panels—the United States is expected to install 11 GW less than originally predicted in 2022, due to continued supply chain constraints, price increases and interconnection challenges. Still, a survey of the 2022 Top Solar Contractors class found that 59% predicted their business would increase in the next year, with only 9% assuming business would decrease.