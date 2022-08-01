Greenwich Millennium Village awards 30-year heat network contract to Switch2 Energy

Located a short walking distance from the Millennium Dome, Greenwich Millennium Village Limited (GMVL) is a joint venture between Taylor Wimpey and Countryside Properties.



The existing heat network serves phases 1 and 2 of the development and was originally built between 2000 and 2009. It provides heating and hot water to over a thousand homes and uses a matrix of energy centres, plant and equipment that is out-dated and now difficult to maintain.Switch2 has devised an innovative solution to upgrade and replace existing energy centres and other equipment, while ensuring uninterrupted heat and hot water supply to residents. This will transform efficiency and reduce carbon emissions by 150 tonnes per annum, equivalent to the carbon offset by a 178 acre forest in one year.During all stages of the retrofit project, Switch2's on-site resident liaison officer will be on hand to support customers.Switch2 will take on responsibility for all aspects of maintaining and operating the heat network - providing a reliable, efficient and affordable supply of low carbon heat and hot water to residents. This involves all heat metering, including smart meters in homes - to manage accurate and transparent resident billing.Switch2 will deploy its specialist 'Decarbonise, Operate and Maintain' solution, which includes Internet of Things (IoT) optimise technology, to enhance performance of the GMV heat network.The digital energy management platform uses remote connectivity and advanced data analytics to gain complete, real-time visibility of the entire network. This informs continuous system improvement and preventative maintenance.Chris Genner, Project Director for Greenwich Millennium Village Limited, said: "We're committed to delivering green and affordable energy to the residents at phases 1 & 2 and are pleased to be working with Switch2 to realise our sustainability vision and deliver the highest standards of service to our residents and customers."Simon Eddleston, Construction Director Switch2 Energy, said: "We're proud to partner with GMVL and will draw on our 35-years of designing, building and managing heat networks - putting our customers' needs first to deliver this prestigious ESCo project. We will make use of our advanced digital technologies to optimise the design, operation and metering process - helping us to maximise performance, drastically reduce carbon emissions and deliver excellent service to residents."Switch2 is an experienced full-service ESCo provider - supplying specialist end-to-end delivery of heat network projects to many private and social housing providers under fully funded energy performance contracts. This complete in-house service includes feasibility, design and construction, commissioning, financing, long-term operation and maintenance, together with billing and customer services. The company serves 85,000 residents and 200 clients across 500 heat schemes.