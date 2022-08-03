You Asked for It - We Did It! BSLBATT Has Completed an Upgrade to Its Lithium solar battery BMS

BSLBATT, a leading global manufacturer of lithium batteries, today announced the completion of an upgrade to its solar lithium battery BMS, which includes two major technological breakthroughs：



1. Upgrade the number of batteries in parallel from 16 to 302. One protocol can be compatible with up to 12 inverter modelsBSLBATT's lithium solar batteries are designed for residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage applications, enabling users to increase their solar power and energy flexibility through energy storage battery systems. The upgrade applies to all 48V battery modules, allowing BSLBATT lithium solar batteries to play an even greater role in energy systems.We are excited about the technological breakthrough in our lithium solar batteries and this BMS upgrade is significant for BSLBATT," said Eric Yi, BSLBATT's chief operating officer. The BSLBATT lithium solar batteries were created to meet a critical market need and were inspired by our customers who wanted a battery with greater scalability to meet the increased demand for solar farms, off-grid villages, and commercial and industrial energy use. Now the BSLBATT lithium solar batteries have been upgraded from a maximum of 16 to a maximum of 30 expansions!The technological advancement in battery BMS communication with inverters is groundbreaking, we have some dealers who sell multiple inverters at the same time such as Victron, Growatt, Deye, etc. but these inverters all have different protocols. Hence, most dealers usually only buy batteries with one of these protocols but this limits their business because if you buy a battery with the Victron protocol, it will not be compatible with Growatt's inverters.This issue exists for many battery brands, not just BSLBATT, so it's a serious technical issue we've been trying to break through for a long time. Now, we are proud to announce that we have broken this technical challenge and BSLBATT batteries are now able to match 12 inverter models with one protocol.RS485 Port: SRNE, Growatt, LuxPower, Deye, VoltronicCan Port: Deye, Growatt, Victron, Goodwe, SMA, Studer, SofarWe believe that with lithium solar batteries with new BMS technology, we are setting a new standard for the industry and with continued technology development and advancements, we can do more for the clean energy transition in the near future"A secure and seamless energy supply based on renewable energy sources is not possible without technologically advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions. However, only in combination with energy storage can 100% energy conversion be achieved. With its lithium-ion battery storage system, BSLBATT offers a superb level of high-performance lithium solar battery technology.The competitive advantages of BSLBATT lithium solar batteries include● Up to 30 units in parallel● One protocol to match multiple inverter models● Over 6,000 cycles of life● IP65 waterproof housing● Heat dissipation design and extended battery life● Intelligent BMS with software detection of battery status● Three-second duration, 15kW power rating● 1C charge/discharge rateWith its products, BSLBATT demonstrates what a "Made in China" lithium battery storage solution means.High quality combined with advanced technology, economy, reliability, performance, energy efficiency, stability, and durability. Here at BSLBATT, we follow the philosophy of providing our customers with "The best lithium battery solutions" and we want to achieve the best quality throughout their lifetime at the best price. BSLBATT has always focused on innovation and is one of the fastest-growing solar brands in the world. Send a message to inquiry@bsl-battery.com to learn more about BSLBATT.