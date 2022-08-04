GoodWe’s PV building materials making it easier to integrate smart, green technology into our everyday lives

GoodWe recently launched its Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) solution under the banner: "Making every building generate electricity." As a high-tech enterprise that specializes in clean energy conversion, power equipment, energy storage, and energy management, GoodWe has dedicated itself to providing users with advanced PV building materials that create an intelligent power ecosystem to make sustainable living greener, more efficient, and more convenient for users.



More Headlines Articles

GoodWe has set its vision to drive the world's smart energy future in realizing the third industrial revolution goal of turning every building into a micro-power plant. In response to this vision, the company has then launched a one-stop EcoSmart Home solution that perfectly integrates PV building materials with its inverters, storage batteries, EV chargers, and Smart Energy Management System (SEMS), providing users with fully privately-owned energy generation, conversion, storage, monitoring, and management, with integrated control systems. PV building materials plays a key role in this one-stop intelligent power ecosystem.GoodWe's PV building materials have modular and aesthetics-focused designs that accommodate a variety of roofing styles and are compatible with traditional roofing tiles, including sunshine tiles, universal flat tiles, universal drainage fitting tiles, and universal ridge fitting tiles. They also offer flush-seam and staggered-seam layout solutions, as well as Dense Roofing Technology, resulting in a complete roofing solution. GoodWe's goal is to create products that do not just turn users' roof into a power station, but to develop building materials that add to both the green-credentials and the aesthetics of the buildings.In comparison to traditional roofing materials, GoodeWe's PV building materials boasts a great many of advantages. First, the waterproof components used in the product can help prevent water leakage, so as to achieve a 100% waterproof effect. Secondly, the rapid shutdown feature is integrated to avoid fire risks. Furthermore, safety has always been a top priority when developing PV building materials. Specially, the product is rated Class A in building material burning behavior according to classification methods in EN 13501. With the thermal insulation feature and the unique heat dissipation channels, temperatures of roofs covered with PV building materials can be 2 to 4 °C (36 to 39 °F) lower than those of conventional roofs. Besides, they can remain still even if being exposed to strong winds at level 14.GoodWe's BIPV solutions ensure that PV building materials can be seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives. With its efficient power generation of green energy and strict compliance with green building assessment standards, GoodWe's new solution is empowering users towards carbon neutrality.About GoodWeGoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer and is listed as a public limited company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). With an accumulative delivery of more than two million inverters and installation of 35GW in more than 100 countries and regions, GoodWe solar inverters have been used in residential and commercial rooftops, industrial and utility scale systems and range from 0.7kW to 250kW. GoodWe has more than 3000 employees situated in over 20 different countries and is regarded as the Global No.1 storage inverter by Wood Mackenzie in 2020. For more information, please visit goodwe.com.