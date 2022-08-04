Growatt ranked first globally for residential inverter shipments two years in a row

According to the estimates of IHS Markit (now part of S&P Global), Growatt was ranked the No.1 residential inverter supplier globally in 2021, consolidating its market-leading position for a second consecutive year.



The company owes the achievement to its vast variety of product portfolios of high quality and reliability as well as its extensive global network and top-notch user services."At Growatt, we provide intelligent and reliable PV solutions for residential system owners to reduce their electricity bills and reduce their carbon footprint. More than 2.8 million families globally are now enjoying sustainable energy through our products and solutions," commented Lisa Zhang, the company's vice president of marketing. Growatt's residential offerings, in compliance with grid regulations and requirements of various markets, include single-phase inverters with power capacity ranging from 750W to 11.4kW and three-phase inverters from 3kW to 15kW.In particular, the company's XH Series battery-ready inverters have become increasingly popular among households who look to upgrade rooftop solar plants to energy storage systems in the future. "Our residential inverter comes in a sleek and compact design, and it is easy to install and commission. In addition, it's got enhanced safety features including AFCI function, giving customers peace of mind," Zhang added.To date, Growatt inverters have been installed in over 150 countries and regions, and approximately 1.4 million end users have connected the PV systems to the company's cloud platform - the online smart service (OSS) system. "Our OSS system enables installers, integrators and distributors to manage and maintain solar plants remotely and intelligently for improved service efficiency," Zhang explained.Moreover, the company has established 34 representative offices worldwide to deliver more efficient and convenient services. "At Growatt, our team works relentlessly to enable everyone to benefit from sustainable energy and transition to a greener lifestyle. And we believe together with our partners around the world, we can make a difference," Zhang concluded.