Natural Power appointed as owner’s engineer at 58MW Moanvane Wind Farm in Ireland

Fulfilling the roles of project manager, owner's engineer and project supervisor design process (PSDP ) on behalf of Statkraft's, Moanvane Wind Farm Ltd, Natural Power was selected for this project due to the team's track record of delivering similar services on onshore wind and solar PV projects in Ireland, and follows on from the successful delivery of Statkraft's Taghart wind farm in County Cavan, which recently achieved the significant milestone of being the first RESS-1 wind project to be energised.



Seán Manley, Country Director for Natural Power Ireland, said: "Natural Power is delighted to be working with Statkraft again to manage the Moanvane project through the construction phase. As onshore wind continues to be a leading technology in the Irish renewables market, projects such as Moanvane will have a crucial role to play in decarbonising energy supply, safeguarding energy security and contributing to Ireland achieving 80% renewable electricity required under the Climate Action Plan .Moanvane was granted planning permission in 2018 and it is envisaged that it will be operational in 2024. Statkraft will fund, build and operate the site. As part of the project, a 6km amenity trail will also be developed, offering additional opportunities for biodiversity enhancement in the area.Barry Maher, Statkraft Project Manager, said: "Renewable energy projects are now, more than ever, a critical part of Irelands net-zero targets, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Moanvane Wind Farm is another step towards this goal and by procuring some of the most productive turbines in the country, will be one of the most efficient. It's great to get this project into construction and reassuring to have the experience of Natural Power managing the process to commercial operation. We look forward to working with local businesses and providing the added benefit of the recreational trail to local communities for years to come."Natural Power supports onshore wind projects across the globe and works with clients to support all stages from evaluating site feasibility through construction and long-term asset management. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/sector/onshore-wind