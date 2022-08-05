Kseng Solar Carport Structure Selected for 3.5MW Solar Farm in China

Recently, the 3.5MW solar canopy located in China for commercial application was completed, which will be added for electricity consumption in industrial park.

Recently, the 3.5MW solar canopy located in China for commercial application was completed, which will be added for electricity consumption in industrial park.



More Headlines Articles

As one of the popular use of otherwise unused structure and parking lot space, carport mounted solar systems serves as shelters for cars and providing energy for nearby properties.In this project, Kseng Solar provided carport structure featured with waterproof function. Adopted AL6005-T5 as main material, the system has premium corrosion resistance and aestheticappearance. In-house production quality control ensures the high quality of carport mounting system and timely delivery.Whether your solar project is complex or simple, adopting for single car or two cars layout, Kseng Solar can offer the right solar carport system solution for you. With over 7 years dedication in solar industry, our experienced professional team can assist you with the design of your residential or commercial use solar carport system project. Feel free to contact us for professional assistance.