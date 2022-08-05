Sungrow Launches New-Generation Commercial & Industrial Rooftop Solutions during Future Energy Show Vietnam 2022

On July 13th and 14th, 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcases its newest commercial & industrial solutions during Future Energy Show Vietnam. Designed for multiple rooftop C&I applications, this new premium series brings higher power yields, improved safety, and more flexible usage, which is expected to lead to further growth of the Vietnam C&I solar market.



The Future Energy Show Vietnam is the largest energy event in Vietnam, and it gathers Vietnam's energy leaders and the leading solutions for renewable energy. Sungrow also leverages this excellent stage to showcase its latest innovations, exchange its technical experience and expertise, and strategize this potential market with other industry leaders. With a specific concern for Vietnam's quickly developing C&I solar sector, Sungrow launches its latest C&I inverter series, with SG125CX-P2 as its core. SG125CX-P2 improves maximum input current to 15A per string, which helps enhance the DC generating capacity, thereby bringing a higher yield. In addition, it also applies the advanced Power Max of 12 MPPTs, which tracks points of the highest power accurately to ensure the PV system works at the optimal power generation state constantly. As a result of this technology, the overall yield increases. Moreover, considering this series is mostly installed on C&I buildings' rooftops, Sungrow also equips it with updated AFCI 2.0 and Type I+II SPD. The AFCI 2.0 system can detect arcs with 99.9% accuracy; such excellent detection capability exceeds the requirements of the UL1699B standard. The double protection safeguards the safest operation of PV plants throughout the entire day. Sungrow also presents its comprehensive solar plus storage solutions for Vietnam, including its powerful SG350HX, 1+X modular inverter for the utility sector, the ST129CP-50HV, and the Liquid-cooled Energy Storage System (PowerTitan) for the energy storage sector. Such a comprehensive product portfolio will explore more growth potential of Vietnam's renewable energy market.Apart from the launch and demonstration of industry-leading solutions, Sungrow also signed two new distributors Solar Electric Vietnam Joint Stock Company (SEV) and XBSolar as its trusted Channel Partners and Authorized Service Providers during this show. The newly-established distribution partnership will help provide Sungrow's products better and extend its professional and comprehensive post-sales services to more local customers."After three years of the absence of this exciting show, Sungrow grasps this opportunity to showcase such a comprehensive product portfolio and set up a deeper partnership with more renowned local players. We firmly believe with these industry-leading solutions as well as our mature distribution network and the dedicated service system, Sungrow will lead to further growth of this strategically important market," said Mr Luis Xu, Director of Southeast Asia region, Sungrow.