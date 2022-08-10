Clenergy Welcomed GEMINOXâ€™s Maiden Visit

Clenergy was pleased to welcome its newly appointed strategic distribution partner, GEMINOX, a Romania-based solar energy company, to its Xiamen office in China on August 4th- 5th, 2022.



The Clenergy Team, consisting of Janet Zheng, Business Development Manager of International Sales, Myan Mao, Technical Manager, and Cora Yang, Product Engineer, were privileged to host Kim, General Manager of GEMINOX, during his first visit to Clenergy.The historical visit commenced with a showroom tour, in which the team took Kim through the development history, honours and qualifications, and the strategic layout of Clenergy. Kim learned about Clenergy's business models encompassing residential and commercial photovoltaic (PV) mounting solutions and global project cases.Cora Yang provided a tutorial on Clenergy flagship product line, PVezRackÂ® subcategories ranging from SolarRoof, SolarTerrace, EzTracker™, RUNNUR, the Cable Management Solutions, and the use of EzQuote. EzQuote is a unique web tool that designs rooftop PV plants based on customer needs, project site conditions, and local technical standards and regulations.Myan Mao demonstrated the use of the calculation tool designed by Clenergy, which helps to calculate the number of product components based on project information.The visit concluded on a high note with a tour of the production line at the manufacturing plant, hosted by Janet Zheng."Through the strategic partnership with Clenergy, we are a step closer to our mission of contributing to a zero-carbon emission economy by making modern PV equipment technology affordable and accessible," said Kim. "Leveraging the extensive experience of Clenergy in the solar PV industry, GEMINOX will be able to expand the use of solar PV and further contribute to the renewable energy sector in Romania."About ClenergyClenergy is a world-leading manufacturer and provider of versatile solar mounting systems and solutions in the solar industry. Founded in 2007 in Melbourne, Victoria, Clenergy specialises in the development, manufacturing and engineering of solar mounting and cable management gear. Over the past decade, Clenergy has been strengthening its presence across the globe. Owing to its solid reputation, Clenergy has developed long-lasting relationships with numerous premium brands in the field of distribution including JJ-LAPP, KVC, Genesis and Greentech. Check out more global distributors.About GEMINOXGEMINOX is a solar energy company that is dedicated to providing a complete set of photovoltaic systems for companies nationwide, which include solar panels, inverters, cables and mounting structures. As of 2022, GEMINOX has established official distribution partnerships with other world-class enterprises including Risen Energy and Huawei. The latest partnership with Clenergy will enable GEMINOX to broaden its current product portfolio.Media ContactClenergySamir JacobGlobal Marketing ManagerTel:Â +61 3 9239 8088 Extn: 180 M: +61 414 303 093Email: samir.jacob@clenergy.comGEMINOXIoana FecheteProject ManagerTel:Â (+4)Â 0755Â 324Â 111Email: office@geminox.ro