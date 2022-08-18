Renewable Energy Certificate: Demands and Benefits

The renewable energy certificate global industry size accounted for USD 12.72 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 100.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% every year.



More Headlines Articles

Click Here

The increased pollution levels and deteriorating environmental conditions owing to the rapid industrialization and extensive carbon emission has now mandated the use of the green energy across the industries all over the globe. The burgeoning sales of the solar panels, micro hydro-power plants, and micro wind turbines are supplementing the growth of the renewable energy certificate market.The stringent government regulations regarding the use of renewable energy sources is a significant factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global renewable energy certificate market. The rising investments in the development of hydro power plant that produces electricity of around 100 KW using flowing water sources is supplementing the market growth. The rising preference of the green energy is fostering the revenue generation through the trade of the renewable energy certificates across the globe.The extensive usage of the fossil fuel has depleted this energy source. Therefore, the need for sustainable and renewable energy sources has increased in the past few years. Moreover, rising concerns regarding the drowning health of the environment owing to the pollution has necessitated the adoption of the green energy across the globe. Hence, the increased demand for the green energy and development of the renewable energy sources is projected to drive the growth of the global renewable energy certificate market during the forecast period.There is a lack of awareness regarding the renewable energy certificate in the underdeveloped countries. Moreover, lack of sufficient funds in the underdeveloped nations is restricting the development of various renewable energy sources like hydro power plants and other source of flowing water. This may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.The rising investments of the government and the private sector to develop and build the various renewable power plants is expected to drive the market growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the government initiatives in promoting the renewable energy certificates is offering lucrative growth opportunities.Lack of proper regulations in the developing and underdeveloped markets is a major challenge that may potentially restrict the market growth in the future.North America dominated the global renewable energy certificate market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the implantation of stricter government regulations regarding the carbon emissions and development of the renewable energy sources across the North America. The increased demand for the renewable or green power in the region has significantly boosted the market growth in the region. The region is characterized by the presence of several technologically advanced companies that has huge energy requirements that fosters the development of the renewable energy sources. The trade of renewable energy certificate in the nations like US and Canada is gaining traction, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the renewable energy certificate market during the forecast period.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, owing to the burgeoning demand for the green energy across different industries. The rising focus and investments in Europe on achieving sustainability and reducing carbon footprint is perfectly supplementing the growth of the renewable certificate market in Europe.- Central Electricity Regulatory Commission- Green-e Energy- Environmental Tracking Network of North America- Western Area Power Administration- General Services Administration- US Environment Protection Agency and Defense Logistics Agency Energy