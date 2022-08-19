Tigo Energy Highlights Rapid Shutdown Policy and Market Dynamics at 2022 Energy Expo

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that it will demonstrate leadership with an educational session on solar rapid shutdown, monitoring, and optimization at the 2022 Energy Expo in Miami, Florida. At the show, Tigo representatives will also be available for solar installers to answer questions about the Company's portfolio of Flex MLPE devices, including the Tigo RSS Transmitter with Pure Signal™ technology, designed to enhance powerline communication (PLC) signal quality, and the new line of 25-Amp Tigo TS4 MLPE products supporting the latest high-power and bifacial solar modules.



Tigo TS4 rapid shutdown products enable significant reductions in balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs because of a reliable no-bolt frame mounting design requiring only 10 seconds to install and no need for additional ground wiring. When deployed with Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal, Tigo rapid shutdown technology enables a reduction in cable runs and reduces the impact of electromagnetic interference in large-scale solar systems. Tigo TS4 rapid shutdown devices are IEC and UL certified for global acceptance and comply with NEC 2017 and 2020 690.12 Rapid Shutdown specifications when installed with the Tigo RSS Transmitter and a UL PVRSS certified inverter or an inverter with a built-in Tigo-certified transmitter. Through the Tigo Enhanced program, Tigo customers and installers also have the freedom to choose the right equipment for their solar projects through simple, plug-and-play pairing with inverters from major suppliers."Our collaboration with Tigo continues to grow, and we are delighted to have access to high-quality rapid shutdown technology for our customers in Puerto Rico," said Orlando R. Lopez de Victoria, president of Juapi Energy. "The combination of Tigo's market expertise and reliable MLPE solutions help ensure rock-solid PLC communications while lowering material costs through optimized system design."Initially introduced in the United States through the National Electrical Code (NEC), rapid shutdown provides a safe way to stop or reduce the voltage and current from a photovoltaic (PV) array. The technology allows firefighters and other first responders-as well as maintenance personnel or homeowners-to perform their work safely by reducing electrical hazards."As one of the trade shows serving solar professionals throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, Energy Expo is a great opportunity for us to connect with installer partners such as Juapi Energy in this region," said James Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. "With rapid shutdown requirements either in place or being implemented across Latin America, and solar installations continuing to grow, I look forward to sharing some of our expertise on this topic with the audience in Miami."Mr. Dillon will be speaking on rapid shutdown safety with a presentation entitled "Rooftop Solar Mature: Keeping Customers, Employees, and First Responders Safe" on Wednesday, August 24, from 2:00 to 2:30 PM in the Exhibit Hall. In the sessions, attendees can learn how to ensure safety for system owners, solar installers, and first responders.To learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE solutions at Energy Expo from Tuesday, August 23, to Thursday, August 25, 2022, please reach out to the local sales team here.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.