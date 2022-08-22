Ultracool - Off Grid Solar Cold Storage
Ultrathon electric has developed 5MT Solar Cold Storage Systems for Fruits and Vegetables which completely used thermal energy as a back up system. There is no requirement of DG / Grid or Battery Backup to maintain the desired temperature inside the cold storage.
Farmers across the world have always struggled with reducing wastage of their produce due to a variety of reasons, including rickety market linkages and lack of facilities to store fast perishable items for any length of time.
Food wastage in Africa and Southeast Asia is nearly 40%, according to estimates by the Food and Agriculture Organization.
This has severe implications in India and Africa where more than 80% of the farmers are smallholders who barely manage to eke out a living, earning less than USD1000 a year.
Most of the #Horticulture / Floriculture produce required 0 degree to 10 degree Celsius cooling temperature for safe storage and transient purpose.
In absence of small cold storages and related cold chain facilities, the farmers are forced to sell their produce immediately after harvest which results in overabundance and low prices realization.
#Ultrathonelectric has developed a low cost Stand alone Solar power solution #ultracool for operating small cold storages upto 5MT capacity for rural areas.
Our #coldstorage are hybrid in design and can be used when there is no sunlight. Thanks to the #thermalenergy storage system which is an integral part of our system.
There is absolutely no running cost for #ultracool and it operates solely on solar power. However Grid and DG Sync can also be incorporated if required. Entire system can be operated and managed remotely.
We welcome the #investorsgroup and #businesspartnerships for scaling up the this business opportunity across India and African regions.
We are also working on #subscriptionmodel for the communities which will save capital cost for farmers and cooperatives.
