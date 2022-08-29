Double award success for Switch2 Energy's smart heat network solutions

Judges of the prestigious H&V News Awards nominated Switch2's Greenwich Millennium Village heat network retrofit as 'District Heating Project of the Year', while the company's ICON connected heat interface unit (HIU) has been shortlisted for 'Domestic Heating Product of the Year' award.



Switch2's design, build and operate ESCo partnership with Greenwich Millennium Village Limited (GMVL) is transforming the existing heat network to improve efficiency by more than 20% and dramatically reduce carbon emissions. The project involves upgrading four separate heat networks to create a single highly efficient system that can be easily updated for future zero carbon operation.By using smart AI and IoT technology, Switch2 is taking a data-driven, intelligent approach to retrofitting, operating and maintaining the GMV heat network - providing a reliable, efficient and affordable supply of low carbon heat and hot water to residents.Switch2's ICON HIU, which will be deployed at GMV, is nominated in the domestic heating product award category for its achievements in improving heat network efficiency by up to 35%. The electronic HIU uses open protocol and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enable complete system visibility and remote operation - resulting in large cost and carbon emission savings and improved transparency, network reliability and customer service.Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy, said: "We are proud to reach the final of these highly respected heating industry awards ¬and to gain recognition for our innovation and achievements in transforming heat network performance for cost and carbon reduction. In the transition to net-zero, as district and community heating plays a much bigger role in the decarbonised energy system, the industry must strive to achieve the highest performance standards that these awards celebrate."The H&V News Awards, known to as the 'Oscars of the HVAC industry', have been celebrating the achievements of the sector for almost 30 years. This year's winners will be announced on 24 November following a second phase rigorous judging process.