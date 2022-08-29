Kohler Power and Heila Technologies Feature Innovative Solutions to Strengthen Energy Resiliency at RE+ 2022

KOHLER, Wis. - Aug. 29, 2022 - Kohler Power - through its Home Energy Management Systems division - and subsidiary Heila Technologies will join the RE+ (previously known as SPI Solar Power International) 2022 Trade Show highlighting the brands' newest innovations within the solar energy space. This marks the first time that the two companies are both exhibiting at the same show since Heila was acquired by Kohler Co. in early 2022.



Kohler (Booth #3873) will present its KOHLER Power Reserve Energy Storage System, a modular backup system to store the solar energy gathered throughout the day and reserves that power for use whenever needed for additional energy savings and resiliency. Kohler offers flexible installation options with both AC- and DC-coupled units, allowing installers and dealers to service all customers with a single, reliable brand and for users to access the stored solar power without costly add-ons or electrical re-work.Additionally, homeowners can access and manage their stored solar power in the KOHLER Power Reserve system through an intuitive app that provides insights into real-time power flow for the home, timeline of power information for the day, and historical statistics for the system. It also allows users to choose the operation mode for their system (back-up, self-supply, or time-of-use) to personalize their battery's storage and output.Heila (Booth #4036) will showcase the Heila EDGE® microgrid control platform. This decentralized and modular platform makes it easy to connect, coordinate, and optimize solar PV arrays, batteries, and other distributed energy resources (DERs). Using emergent intelligence to link components, the Heila EDGE creates a self-organizing network that significantly minimizes the system's complexity and costs. This adaptability allows the platform to address almost any application priority, whether microgrid resiliency, behind-the-meter economic optimization, fleet management, or more.With the Heila EDGE, system owners and operators gain unrivaled vision, superior command, and improved performance with a single, simple lens to reduce costs, lower carbon emissions, and increase resiliency. The platform's customizable and modular design also enables rapid scalability to keep pace with demand changes and grid maturation, making it one of the most flexible products on the market.RE+ brings the modern energy industry together to foster a cleaner future for all. The largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry, RE+ is comprised of: Solar Power International (our flagship event), Energy Storage International, RE+ Power (including wind, and hydrogen and fuel cells), and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids) and brings together an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities. This year's event takes place Sept. 19-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.About Kohler PowerA global force in power resiliency since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. For more details, please visit kohlerpower.com.About Heila TechnologiesFounded at MIT in 2015, Heila consists of a team of energy experts working to build the future of clean, resilient, and sustainable energy by using innovative yet simple solutions for monitoring, analytics, control, optimization, and O&M for energy systems of all kinds. Heila's EDGE® microgrid control platform is embedded across various industries and sectors, from a local vineyard to large manufacturing plants and from a rural co-op to a US military base. As part of Kohler Power, Heila is expanding the impact of its systems and solutions, strengthening the collective mission to deliver resilient energy to people, companies, and communities worldwide. For more details, please visit heilatech.com.About Kohler Co.Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.