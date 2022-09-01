Growatt announces the pre-sale of its first portable power station - Infinity 1500

As the first portable power station that Growatt introduced, Infinity 1500 features 1512Wh battery capacity, 2000W AC output, and 12 versatile outlets that allow its users to power most devices. On top of a 2-hour AC charging speed, it supports up to 800W solar input and can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours in sunlight. Weighting only 16.5kg, the portable power station is made lighter than other competing products of similar capacity for greater portability. Other features such as uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and smart APP control are provided for the extended scenarios. Overall, the Infinity 1500 is an outstanding innovation, impressing a committee of experts with its elegant design and cool features, and was awarded the 2022 Red Dot Design Award.



11 years of focus on energy storage solutions has laid a solid foundation for Growatt to enter the portable power station market. "In the past, Growatt was more limited to installed new energy solutions. But we feel that with our technological advantages and the market accumulation, we can bring new possibilities to the new energy lifestyle and bring more activity to the market", said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing, Growatt."We've been waiting for the public sale of this product, and now the day has come! We are excited to provide users with more accessibility to green energy through our new portable power station that incorporates our technological advantages. The rollout of the new product marks another step towards a more comprehensive all-scenario clean energy solution", added by Zhang.According to the company, it will launch more models with different battery capacities by the end of 2022 to complement its lineup.About GrowattGrowatt, an expert in smart energy solutions since 2011. Ranking as a global top energy storage supplier, Growatt has enriched its product portfolio and innovated eco-friendly solar generators to enhance life experience and provide essential power supply for varied scenarios. For more information, please visit Growatt official website.