Clenergy Announces 44MW Ground Solar Mounting in Saudi Arabia

Project BackgroundSaudi Arabia has a tropical desert climate with abundant sunlight resources. However, the harsh natural conditions such as high temperatures and sandy winds require PV systems to be highly reliable and durable. The owner, ACWA Power, and the EPC, SEPCO III, selected Clenergy as the supplier for this project after a thorough evaluation.This project uses the PV-ezRack SolarTerrace MAC, a Magnesium Aluminum Zinc Coating Steel Ground Mounting Solution, which is renowned for its durability and reliability, to cope with the challenges of the desert climate. The corrosion resistance of the MAC product is 5 to 10 times stronger than that of a normal hot-dip galvanized steel sheet. It is an economic ground-mounting system suitable for commercial and utility-scale installations.It is reported that the green electricity generated from the 3A Independent Seawater Desalination Project in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, will become an important component of the total energy consumed to supply the desalination plant. Clenergy is proud to provide a stable and reliable PV mounting system for this PV plant project, helping to deliver clean and safe solar power and alleviate the shortage of fresh water in the local area.With a high dependence on the oil industry and homogeneous energy and economic structure, Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to energy transition and carbon reduction. To achieve sustainable development goals, Saudi Arabia has launched the "Saudi Vision 2030". In the future, Clenergy will continue to provide professional PV-ezRack solar installation solutions and services to the local areas in Saudi Arabia.About ClenergyClenergy was founded in 2007 in Melbourne, Victoria. A manufacturer and solution provider to the renewables & building industry. We specialize in the development, manufacturing, and engineering of solar mounting & cable management gear for your next project.About ACWA PowerACWA Power is a developer, investor and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants with 67 assets in operation, construction or advanced development across 13 countries.