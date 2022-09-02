Kseng Solar Attended PV EXPO Tokyo 2022 in Japan

Aug 31 - Sept 1, Kseng Solar presented a complete array of solar racking solutions at PV EXPO Tokyo 2022, the World's Leading Exhibition for Renewable Energy, held at Makuhari Messe, Japan.

Aug 31 - Sept 1, PV EXPO Tokyo 2022, also known as World Smart Energy Week, the World's Leading Exhibition for Renewable Energy, held at Makuhari Messe, Japan. Kseng Solar presented a complete array of solar racking solutions at the exhibition, demonstrating its capabilities in the household, industrial and commercial, and large-scale power station applications. As then end of 2021, Kseng solar had supplied over 3GW solar racking shipments for local market with localization services.


Presented Products
- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System
- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Pile Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System
- Solar Carport Mounting System: Aluminum Solar Carport System


As a one-stop solar solution provider for solar racking and tracking systems and driven by the mission of "Empowering the world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will keep optimizing our products and continue to provide all-around services for global clients to move towards a zero-carbon future.

