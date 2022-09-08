Scout Clean Energy and GE Announce 200 MW Wind Turbine Agreement for South Dakota Wind Project

Scout Clean Energy (Scout), a Colorado based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, announced today that GE Renewable Energy (GE) has been selected to provide 71 of GE's latest generation 2.8-127 onshore wind turbines for the 200 MW Sweetland Wind Project (Sweetland) in Hand County, South Dakota. Sweetland is owned and will be operated by Scout Clean Energy.



"We are excited to enter into yet another major turbine purchase agreement with GE Renewable Energy for Sweetland Wind Farm," said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. "This order paves the way for our Sweetland project to begin construction shortly, and when commissioned next year will add to Scout's growing contribution of carbon free, renewable energy to South Dakota. Scout has now successfully purchased, installed and managed over 1,070 MW of wind power capacity produced by GE wind turbines."Sweetland is expected to produce over 878,000 megawatt hours of low cost, renewable power each year, offsetting approximately 600,000 tons of annual carbon emissions. Sweetland is estimated to power 81,000 homes with carbon free electricity. GE's 2.8-127 series turbines, have been named by the American Clean Power Association (ACPA) as the most widely deployed wind turbine in the US."GE is delighted to continue our partnership with Scout Clean Energy, working on Sweetland Wind Farm," said Steve Swift, Chief Commercial Officer for GE's Onshore Wind business. "Our best-selling 2.8MW wind turbines are an ideal fit for South Dakota's wind conditions, and this project is a critical component to help bring affordable, sustainable, renewable energy to the region.GE Renewable Energy was recognized by the American Clean Power Association as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the US for 2021, the fourth year in a row. Of the total onshore wind capacity installed nationwide, ACPA reported that GE turbine technology was deployed in 50% of new capacity additions, as well as 49% of new onshore wind projects under development with a known equipment supplier.Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (Quinbrook), a global investment manager specializing in lower carbon and renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure."We are delighted that GE will once again provide the key equipment solution for Scout's next wind project. Sweetland is being designed and constructed to a very high standard by the Scout team and this is reflected in the quality of turbine selected for this project," said David Scaysbrook of Quinbrook and Chairman of Scout's Board of Directors. "Quinbrook continues to support Scout's efforts as a leading renewables IPP in the US market as the company builds a diverse and growing wind, solar, and storage portfolio that has rapidly expanded to over 15 GW in 24 states."Sweetland is expected to support over 200 temporary construction jobs and 10 permanent full-time positions once the project begins operations. The economic benefits to the community are estimated to meet or exceed $35 million in new local revenues over the expected life of the Sweetland project.About Scout Clean EnergyScout Clean Energy is a renewable energy developer and owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with over 1,200 MW of operating assets. Scout is actively developing a portfolio of over 15,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 24 US states. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. For more information, please -visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com.About GE Renewable EnergyGE Renewable Energy, part of GE Vernova, GE's portfolio of energy businesses, is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons. Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.twitter.com/GErenewables or on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy.About Quinbrook Infrastructure PartnersQuinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c.USD 8.2 billion equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of c.USD 28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing some of the largest renewables and storage infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the US, UK and Australia.