EV Charging Infrastructure Market Size to Expand Around USD 217.47 Billion by 2030

Inc. Various electric vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo, Kia Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford are collaborating with the charging infrastructure providers for easy availability of charging stations.



By charger type, the fast charger segment accounted 93.5% revenue share in 2021



By connector, the CHAdeMO segment accounted 18% revenue share in 2021.



By application, the commercial segment has contributed highest revenue share of over 85% in 2021.



By region, the Asia Pacific has made up a 58% revenue share in 2021.



For instance, In November 2020, ChargePoint, Inc. announced its partnership with Volvo Car USA LLC to provide a seamless charging experience to Volvo car drivers. ChargePoint, Inc. will offer Home Flex home chargers to Volvo Car drivers owing to this partnership which will enable drivers to charge their cars at home. Moreover, Delta Electronics, Inc.; Enel X; and Ecotap BV; among others are focusing on the development of solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. For instance, under the Honda SmartCharge program, Enel X is currently working on the development of a solar-powered charging station in Hawaii (U.S.) in partnership with the Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.According to Vision Research Reports, the globalsize was valued at USD 19.52 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 217.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.49% between 2022 and 2030.Furthermore, various companies are working toward upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient for long-distance travel. Some electric vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc., and Nissan are focusing on providing compatibility for their electric vehicles for public charging networks. For instance, Nissan in November 2019, announced that buyers of new Nissan LEAF and Nissan LEAF would be able to charge their vehicles across EVgo's charging network that comprises 750 public charging stations.The significant market growth is primarily due to the growing initiatives undertaken by both public as well as private sectors to encourage the population to switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs). These initiatives have promoted the sale of electric vehicles and have also spread awareness among consumers about the benefits of using these vehicles. As a result, the demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure is expected to grow significantly.For instance, in the U.S., the Washington State Department of Transportation has partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation to construct the West Coast Electric Highway (WCEH) which consists of 57 electric vehicle charging stations across Oregon and Washington. Similarly, several governments are jointly developing intra-continental networks of highway charging stations.The demand for electric vehicles has been growing in line with the rising awareness about environmental sustainability and the stringent limits several governments are putting on vehicular emissions. While private companies are focusing on developing innovative electric vehicle chargers and electric vehicle charging stations, governments are collaborating with these companies for rolling out Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure.In addition, technologies, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near-Field Communication (NFC), have enabled the installation of interactive, kiosk-based, and self-operated charging stations within highway charging stations. Several private organizations are keen on investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations along the highways. All these factors are driving the demand for highway charging stations.The market players are continuously working on new product developments and upgrades of their existing product portfolio. For strategic growth, these players prefer collaborations with other EV manufacturers. For instance, in 2016, ChargePoint, Inc., one of the leading market players, collaborated with BMW of North America, LLC and Volkswagen of America, Inc. for setting up approximately 100 DC fast-chargers across the east and west coasts of the U.S. ChargePoint Inc. has been undertaking various strategic initiatives to expand its presence in Europe.The market players are also consolidating their market shares by undertaking M&A activities. In 2017, Chargemaster Plc announced the acquisition of Elektromotive Limited, an infrastructure supplier, along with its subsidiary (Charge Your Car). Through this acquisition, the former planned to expand its existing portfolio and customer services. In 2018, BP plc acquired Chargemaster Plc, the U.K.'s leading supplier of EV chargers and the largest EV charging network. Post-acquisition, Chargemaster Plc has rebranded to BP Chargemaster. The acquisition enabled BP plc to deploy a fast and ultra-fast charging network on BP's U.K. forecourts.