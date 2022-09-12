SMA America Previews the Future of Customized Energy Management at RE+

ROCKLIN, Calif., ー September 8, 2022 ー With a range of new products across all market segments, SMA America will offer previews of new solutions at the RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, September 19-22. Visitors can find SMA America at booth #1 located on the Grand Plaza.



SMA experts will be on hand at the booth to discuss the future of innovative power customization. The team will share a sneak peek of the new Energy System Home, a unique grouping of solutions that create an ecosystem of energy control and optimization for homeowners and will soon be on the market."SMA is now, more than ever, the heart of the home," said Nhan Pimentel, U.S. vice president of home solutions. "With the new Energy System Home, we deliver the technology for customers to streamline and optimize their personalized energy experience. This direction reflects the U.S. residential market shifting from consumer demand for standalone PV to a holistic offering that includes PV, storage, energy management and EV charging."The Energy System Home comprises a unique variety of solutions that create a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of energy control and overall optimization for homeowners.Products include an energy meter, Sunny Boy Smart Energy hybrid inverter with SunSpec certified rapid shutdown transmitter and multiple backup options, a battery, and the Sunny Portal powered by ennexOS—rated No. 1 in the world for monitoring and home energy management by numerous independent research organizations and a future electric vehicle charger.Also on display will be commercial and utility solutions including the new Sunny Tripower X, featuring 20, 25, and 30kW power classes. These new power classes address more product applications and empower users to find the customized fit for each unique project. SMA's team of utility experts will be available to showcase and discuss solutions including the Sunny Highpower PEAK3, Data Manager M and Power Plant Manager.Attendees can hear more about the latest industry solutions and forecasts at a live executive interview hosted by Nico Johnson at the SunCast Media booth Wednesday, September 21 at 10:30 a.m.Pimentel, alongside SMA Solar Technology CEO Jurgen Reinert, will sit down for a 30-minute interview with Johnson to share information about trends and projections in the American market, and key learnings fromSMA's experience abroad. Following the live broadcast on the show floor, the interview will be available for download.Members of the SMA team will also be on hand to collaborate at the following authorized distributor events where guests can enjoy coffee, food, drinks and enter to win raffle prizes. Experts will provide valuable and updated information regarding up-to-date products and solutions.Authorized Distributor Event Details:Krannich (Monday, September 19): There is a RE+ pregame party at Dave and Buster's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.Soligent (Tuesday, September 20): Start the morning with coffee and a cinnamon roll from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in booth #4280.BayWa r.e. (Tuesday, September 20): Join the team for lunch on from noon to 1p.m. in meeting room 210B. To register please click on the following link Lunch on Us at RE+! - BayWa r.e. Solar Systems (baywa-re.com)Fortune Energy (Wednesday, September 21): Attend a coffee break and snacks at booth #2770 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.WESCO (Wednesday, September 21): Invited guests may join for a luncheon at Ruth's Chris between 11a.m. and 2 p.m. Wesco Luncheon at RE+ 2022: Solar Power International and Energy Storage International - Wed, Sep 21, 2022 (groupize.com)K2 Systems (Wednesday, September 21): Visit K2 System's Speaker's Corner at booth #814 from 2:30pm - 3:30pm to learn more about the Sunny Design tool.For more information on SMA at RE+ please visit https://www.sma-america.com/replussma.htmlMedia Contacts Trish Moratto • Trish.Moratto@SMA-America.com SMA America • 916 251 6418About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 110 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and SDAX index.