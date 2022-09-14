Increasing yield by up to 20 percent: AEROCOMPACT launches mounting system for bifacial PV modules and green roofs

RE+ Booth # 140



Increasing yield by up to 20 percentAEROCOMPACT launches mounting system for bifacial PV modules and green roofsSatteins, Austria, Sept. 14, 2022. AEROCOMPACT, the Austrian PV manufacturer for racking solutions, has developed a flat roof system for mounting bifacial PV active modules or solar systems on green roofs. "Bifacial modules are replacing traditional foil modules more and more, especially in the US. The high elevation of our new system improves reflection and ensures higher yields," explains AEROCOMPACT product manager Philipp Pejcl. Independent laboratory tests have confirmed that bifacial modules can increase yields by up to 20 percent by reflecting light when the roof surface is bright. AEROCOMPACT will present the new system from 19 to 22 September at RE+, the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry.CompactFLAT GS can be used to install framed modules on foil and bitumen roofs - with and without thermal insulation under the waterproofing - as well as on concrete and gravel roofs. While CompactFLAT GS15 has a tilt angle of 15 degrees and is suitable for installing solar systems with south orientation, AEROCOMPACT has designed the CompactFLAT GS10PLUS system with a tilt angle of 10 degrees for east/west orientation. With south orientation, there is no need for a wind deflector that prevents the reflection of light.Green roof receives sufficient lightSince it has a distance to the roof surface of around 40 centimeters, the system is also well suited for green roofs. "The plants get enough light and can be maintained without any difficulty," emphasizes Markus Burger, development manager at AEROCOMPACT. The aerodynamic mounting system consists of few components and does not require long rails, making it quick and easy for a fitter to install. AEROCOMPACT has stored the racking system in its planning and engineering tool, Aerotool. The company provides a 25-year warranty.AEROCOMPACT at RE+At the trade fair RE+ which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from 19 to 22 September 2022, AEROCOMPACT will present its solutions at stand 140. Dirk Morbitzer, CEO of the AEROCOMPACT Group, and Antonio C. Cintra, President of AEROCOMPACT Inc., will present the new products and are available for individual press talks.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT was founded in 2014 by Mathias Muther in Austria. The company produces and distributes PV racking systems for flat, pitched and metal roofs as well as for ground-mounted systems. In addition to its headquarters in Satteins, Vorarlberg, the expert for PV racking solutions has locations in Nüziders, Vorarlberg and Vienna. AEROCOMPACT also has four subsidiaries in Austria, Germany, the USA and India, as well as sales offices in nine countries. In total, the company employs around 120 people worldwide. Its substructures are manufactured in the company's own production facility in Vorarlberg as well as by production partners in various countries. The company's products have already been installed in over 50 countries.A PDF of the press release and image material can be found under the following link:https://download.pr-krampitz.de/20221409_AEROCOMPACT_GS.zipCaptions:Image 1: High elevation, higher yields: AEROCOMPACT designed the mounting system for the installation of bifacial modules.Image 2: Easy maintenance of green roofs: The system guarantees sufficient space between the roof surface and the module.Publisher:Aerocompact Europe GmbHKlaus MathisHead of Global Marketing & CommunicationGewerbestraße 146822 SatteinsAustriaTel. +43 (0) 5524 225 66klaus.mathis@aerocompact.comhttp://www.aerocompact.comPress Contact:Krampitz CommunicationsIris Krampitz, Yvonne HornemannTel. +49 (0)221 912 49949E-mail: contact@pr-krampitz.de