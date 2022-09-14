KiloVault Announces UL 9540 Certification with Sol-Ark 12K

KiloVault®, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, announces the certification of its KiloVault HAB V4 LiFePO4 battery, in partnership with Sol-Ark, to the UL 9540 standard.



The UL 9540 standard is a new safety standard for an Energy Storage System (ESS) where the system equipment is intended for connection to a local utility grid or standalone application. The standard addresses key safety-related issues of an ESS, including the safety of the battery component, fire detection and suppression, and potential environmental hazards.A UL 9540-standard ESS is comprised of a UL 1973-certified stationary battery pack(s) and a UL 1741-certified inverter(s). To ensure the integration and safety of the high-performance system, rigorous thermal and electrical testing and evaluations are undertaken of the UL-listed components together as a system."We're very happy about this new certification with KiloVault's HAB battery. KiloVault is a great battery partner and manufacturer and having this level of communication with their battery means homeowners now have yet another fantastic option for their ESS needs," said Tom Brennan, Chief Technology Officer at Sol-Ark. "Solar + Storage is the way of the future, and having quality relationships between our inverters and other companies' batteries will truly empower the homeowner with maximum reliability and performance of their ESS setup.""Achieving UL 9540 certification for the HAB V4 puts our customers ahead of the curve. Already Massachusetts, California, and other states require the new standard. Many more will follow to adopt this new and important standard," said KiloVault Product Development Manager Jose Illidge. "Sol-Ark is on the top of our list in importance as a partner."In addition to the UL 9540 certification, the HAB V4, since its launch, has been certified ETL to the UL Standard 1973. Moreover, each HAB battery has UL 1642-certified cells.For more information, including the HAB/Sol-Ark Integration guides, data sheets, and installation manuals, visit the KiloVault HAB product page at kilovault.com/kilovault-hab-series.About KiloVaultKiloVault® provides innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, storing the sun, and saving the planet. KiloVault designs, markets, and sells energy storage based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce the impact of humanity on the environment. KiloVault is headquartered at located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://kilovault.com or call toll-free (888) 218-5924.