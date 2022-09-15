Luminia Launches on ETB Developer Platform for Commercial PPA and PACE Financing of Solar, Energy Efficiency, and Energy Storage Projects

Energy Toolbase has launched Luminia's financing solution onto the ETB Developer platform to allow for in-platform PPA (power purchase agreement) and PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) loan financing for commercial solar, energy storage, and energy efficiency projects. With Luminia's unique financing solutions, ETB users can instantly pre-qualify and quote Clean Energy PPA® and PACE loans and access a full suite of financing options for commercial projects.



Energy Toolbase'sETB Developer platform provides renewable energy professionals with a seamless solution to model the avoided cost of solar and energy storage projects and configure any type of transaction that fits the customer's needs. The integration, hosted directly within the platform, gives users additional options for financing and access to quick quotes. The quotes are generated instantly with a few clicks, expediting the modeling, quoting, and selling process to get more solar, storage, and energy efficiency projects deployed in the field.Luminia uniquely pairs first-of-its-kind financing solutions with its proprietary technology platform, enabling commercial and industrial property owners to deploy a broad range of sustainability improvements, including solar, energy storage, electric vehicle charging stations, and other energy efficiency upgrades without any upfront payment.With the goal of reducing operating expenses and increasing property values, Luminia empowers commercial and industrial property owners and businesses to implement holistic clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades that offer the greatest economic benefit and advance a property's ability to meet ESG requirements. Luminia's Clean Energy PPA, which eliminates many of the traditional qualifying barriers for renewable energy finance, has been leveraged by partners across the country to fund solar and energy efficiency projects to an expansive customer base."Luminia has an outstanding track record of financing commercial projects in our industry, and we're very excited to have them on the platform," said Scott D'Ambrosio, Vice President of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "The unique solution and financing options that they provide to commercial developers will open more doors for getting projects to the finish line.""We are thrilled to integrate our Clean Energy PPA and full suite of financing products into the Energy Toolbase platform, making it easier for renewable energy developers to bring more sustainable energy projects to completion through more accessible financing options," said David Field, co-managing partner of Luminia. "Eliminating the barriers associated with commercial solar is critical in achieving large-scale solar adoption, and that's what we've set out to do with our financing solutions."Energy Toolbase and Luminia will host a webinar overviewing the new financial integration on October 5th at 11 am PST/2 pm EST. Click here to register for the webinar. To start using the Luminia integration, sign up for a 14-day ETB Developer platform free trial.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.About LuminiaFounded in 2019, California-based Luminia provides unique financing and technology platform solutions that enable the deployment of commercial property sustainability improvements at scale. Through novel financing options and artificial intelligence-driven commercial real estate portfolio analysis, Luminia empowers commercial and industrial property owners to implement holistic clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades without barriers. Luminia's solutions are purpose-built to offer the greatest potential economic benefit and advance a property's ability to meet ESG requirements. For more information, visitluminia.io.