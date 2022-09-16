A New Generation with Incoming QuickBOLT President, Jared Wiener

As of September 1st, 2022 QuickBOLT has named Jared Wiener as President. This marks an exciting era for the 35-year-old business and Jared views his new role as a bridge between two generations,



"My focus as President is to build upon the foundation the company has created over the past 35 years while guiding the company towards the future. Of course, this includes greater expansion into the solar mounting and racking industry.I've been part of many different teams throughout my life and this is one of my favorites because of how dedicated to hard work everyone here is. It is inspiring after a long day to look around and see my teammates right there with me, putting in the effort to help our customers and each other. I enjoy the bonus of working with my family, which has been very rewarding for me." - Jared WienerJared was exposed to Quickscrews at a young age, packing screws in the warehouse and working in various departments during summers and school breaks. After graduating from Cal Poly SLO in 2012 he moved to Taiwan to learn about fastener manufacturing. "I spent my mornings learning Mandarin and my afternoons at the screw factory; after two years, I was ready to return home and join the family business full time."Between 2014-2018 Quickscrews experienced significant growth. Jared pursued an MBA at night while leading the Marketing team; during that time he led the company through a rebranding of its Wood and Solar divisions, including launching new websites for both. The solar division alone went from a few thousand QuickBOLTs sold to over 3 million (and counting) in just a few years.Jared completed his MBA and sought out personal growth by becoming the organization's first fully remote employee—he traveled to 12 countries in 12 months to learn how to be a Digital Nomad. His experience working remotely prepared him for leading operational changes when the COVID-19 pandemic hit just a year later."We were able to successfully navigate the pandemic by staying open, retaining all employees, and shifting to a hybrid remote workforce. Our company looked dramatically different at the beginning of 2020 than by the end of the year, and thanks to the determination of our people, we were able to become a better company afterwards." - Jared WienerLast year, Quickscrews reached a company milestone in revenues. This year, they have more inventory than ever and are projecting another record year thanks to the growth in their QB2 product line. On the Operations side, the company launched a new ERP system in April that has allowed them to become more efficient and continue their promise to "worry about the small stuff, so their customers don't have to."CEO and Founder, Greg Wiener, says "the company's strong foundation is in good hands, as leadership strengthens with the next generation. I'm very proud to see Jared step into his new role, and am confident in his vision."In his spare time, Jared is an Ironman triathlete, enjoys cooking with his wife and walking his dog, Mantequilla, and can be spotted frequently at a 49ers or Warriors game.Meet Jared in person at the RE+ tradeshow next week at Booth #800 on September 20th.