Renewable Energy Market Size to Expand USD 3.21 Trillion by 2030

Renewable energy, even referred as clean energy, is usually derived from natural sources that are constantly replenished. Wind energy, a type of renewable energy, is used to generate electric energy from kinetic energy source. Wind turbine converts the wind energy into mechanical energy, which is further converted into electrical energy through generator. Wind energy can be generated offshore and onshore. Onshore wind energy is associated with onshore turbines that are located on land, whereas offshore wind turbines are found in ocean or sea.



Renewable energy is derived from natural sources such as wind and sunlight. Solar, geothermal, wind, bioenergy, hydropower, and ocean power are some of the major sources of renewable energy. Currently, renewable energy is utilized in heating, electricity, cooling, and transport sectors. Renewable energy collectively provides around 7% of the world's energy demand. Renewable energy is relatively more expensive than fossil fuel. Several factors are responsible to drive the usage of renewable energies, the most crucial being the attribution of global warming due to carbon dioxide (CO2) emission from the combustion of fossil fuels. The concern about the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, increase in search for energy security along with the aversion to traditional nuclear power, and lack of progression in the application of the nuclear power are expected to drive the demand for geothermal power market during the forecast period. Governments of various developing and developed countries have focused on promoting renewable energy sources due to increase in output efficiency, less pollution, and low maintenance costs. All these factors collectively surge the demand for renewable energy, thereby augmenting the global renewable energy market growth.Governments across the world have framed various regulations to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. The shift toward low-carbon fuels and the presence of stringent environmental regulations in most developed countries have provided a major boost to the renewable energy sector. Due to climate change and increasing environmental concerns, most governments have set targets to cut down their emissions. As a result, there have been huge investments in renewable energy and alternate fuels, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.Thus, the increasing inclination toward eco-friendly products to reduce emissions is expected to fuel the demand for renewable energy during the forecast period. The hydropower segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021. Hydropower also known as hydroelectric power offers advantages to the communities and plays a crucial role to help climate change by providing storage, power, and flexibility services. It is a domestic source of energy, which allows each state to generate its energy without reliance on any international fuel sources. The solar power segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to its low cost. Moreover, it reduces electricity interruptions. Industrial was the dominant application segment in 2021.The growing demand for clean electricity is expected to increase the number of utility projects and fuel the PV modules market growth across the industrial sector. The commercial segment is expected to expand further at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period The rapid adoption of PV modules in corporate offices, hotels, and hospitals is expected to drive the product demand across the commercial sector coupled with an increased power demand in communication base stations and data centers. The Asia Pacific was the largest region for renewable energy in 2021 due to the high demand for renewable energy as a result of the rising number of installations of solar power projects in China and India.These countries are the key markets for solar panels both globally and in the Asia Pacific. In addition, countries in the region, including Australia and Japan, have high growth potential as they have been investing largely in solar power generation for the last few years. Major players in the industry are focusing on innovation and technological advancements to reduce the cost of renewable energy and make it competitive with traditional power sources, such as natural gas and coal. In addition, industry participants are emphasizing practicing several strategic initiatives, such as joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others, to enhance their foothold in the market.The current global energy crisis has added new urgency to accelerate clean energy transitions and, once again, highlighted the key role of renewable energy. For renewable electricity, pre-crisis policies lead to faster growth in our updated forecast. Notably, wind and solar PV have the potential to reduce the European Union's power sector dependence on Russia's natural gas by 2023.At the same time, it is too early to assess the potential impact on our 2022 and 2023 forecast of newly announced targets following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the absence of rapid policy implementation.Annual renewable capacity additions broke a new record in 2021, increasing 6% to almost 295 GW, despite the continuation of pandemic-driven supply chain challenges, construction delays and record-level commodity prices for raw materials.Solar PV and wind costs are expected to remain higher in 2022 and 2023 than pre-pandemic levels due to elevated commodity and freight prices. However, their competitiveness actually improves, due to much sharper increases in natural gas and coal prices.Renewable capacity is expected to further increase over 8% in 2022, reaching almost 320 GW. However, unless new policies are implemented rapidly, growth remains stable in 2023 because solar PV expansion cannot fully compensate for lower hydropower and steady year-on-year wind additions.Globally, forecast additions for 2022 and 2023 have been revised upwards by 8% from December last year, thanks to strong policy support in the People's Republic of China (hereafter, "China"), the European Union and Latin America, and despite downward forecast revisions in the United States.Biofuel demand recovered in 2021 from Covid-19 lows, to near 2019 levels, and we expect growth to expand year-on-year by 5% in 2022 and by 3% in 2023. On the other hand, increasing feedstock prices and policy reaction from multiple countries slows growth in the short term, leading to a 20% downward revision of our previous biofuel demand growth forecast. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also putting upward pressure on an already high-price environment for biofuel feedstocks, in particular vegetable oils.While looming market uncertainties increase challenges, the new focus on energy security - especially in the European Union - is also triggering an unprecedented policy momentum towards accelerating energy efficiency and renewables. Ultimately, the forecast of renewable markets for 2023 and beyond will depend on whether new and stronger policies will be introduced and implemented in the next six months.The Asia Pacific has generated revenue share of more than 40.6% in 2021. The increasing demand for renewable energy in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the rising installation of solar power projects in China and India. These countries are the key markets for solar panels both globally and in the Asia Pacific. In addition, countries in the region, including Australia and Japan, have high growth potential for the market as they have been investing largely in solar power generation for the last few years. The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forecast period.Power generation from industrial sector solar cells has increased over the years as more efficient solar cells are available in the market. In addition, the intensifying competition in the industry has helped reduce the price of electricity produced as well as increase the variety of solar panels. These factors are expected to bolster the demand for renewable energy in the region over the forecast period. Factors including growing concerns about Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, generation cost, and regulations to decrease carbon footprint are projected to drive the growth during the forecast period.The hydropower segment accounted highest revenue share 29.4% in 2021 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Hydropower also known as hydroelectric power offers advantages to the communities and plays a crucial role to help climate change by providing storage, power, and flexibility services. The solar power segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. It is low-cost, offers a home or business ‘green label', reduces electricity interruptions, and others. Grid electricity has a lot of power outages and even hydroelectric power is prone to power outages during transmission; however, solar systems are more efficient when it comes to transmissions. Wind power and bioenergy segments are also expected to increase steadily in the forecast period as traditional energy sources get replaced by renewable energy.As of 2020, China leads with wind energy with an installed capacity of 221 GW followed by the U.S. with 96.4 GW, Germany with 59.3, India with 35 GW, Spain with 23 GW, and others. These factors combined with the environmental concerns regarding the use of fossil fuels are expected to drive the demand for wind energy over the forecast period. Furthermore, geothermal energy, renewable energy derived from the earth's heat, can be harnessed as a source of renewable electricity and for cooling and heating applications. The U.S. leads the world's geothermal energy capacity with 3.7 GW. Furthermore, the largest geothermal plant in the world is located in California, and with strong industry adoption, geothermal energy is expected to meet 10% of the U.S. electricity demand in the near future. These factors are expected to drive the segment over the forecast period.The industrial segment accounted revenue share of around 62.5% in 2021. The growing demand for clean electricity is expected to increase the number of utility projects and fuel the PV modules market growth across the industrial sector. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, there are over 37 GW of power plants in operation in the U.S. in 2020, with an additional 112 GW in development. These factors are expected to drive the demand for solar PV panels in the industrial application segment over the forecast period.The launch of solar PV panels in residential applications is expected to increase product demand over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, Solaria introduced a black solar panel for residential applications with a power output of 430 W. The new panel is dubbed PowerXT 430R-PL and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.40% along with a size of 1,076×1,957x35mm and a weight of 21.3 kg. Commercial solar PV panels have a lifespan of over 15 to 20 years and can be used to power industrial buildings in off-grid or remote locations, pre-heating ventilation air, and water heating in offices, businesses, and others. The rapid adoption of PV modules in corporate offices, hotels, and hospitals is expected to drive product demand across the commercial sector coupled with increased power demand in communication base stations and data centers.ABBACCIONAEDFEnel SpaGeneral ElectricGeronimo EnergyInvenergyInnergexTHE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED (Tata Power)Xcel Energy Inc.Hydroelectric PowerWind Power EnergyBioenergySolar EnergyGeothermal EnergyResidentialCommercialIndustrialOthers