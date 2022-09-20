Aurora Solar Expands Partner Ecosystem to Increase Access to Solar Financing

Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Dividend, Mosaic, and Sungage Financial as key integrations for the Aurora platform. The addition of these new partners will provide solar installers and their homeowner customers with simple, accessible funding to go solar. Aurora's partner ecosystem empowers solar installers with the freedom to build a high-performing solar tech stack, tailored to their needs.



"As the Inflation Reduction Act makes solar more accessible, we expect a large increase in the number of homeowners looking to go solar. It's critical that the industry makes the solar experience as quick and easy as possible, from the first call, to the proposal and financing, to installation," said Sam Adeymo, CRO and co-founder, Aurora Solar. "With Dividend, Mosaic, and Sungage Financial joining Aurora's partner ecosystem — which makes financing accessible in one easy portal — we will collectively help the solar community sell, finance, and install solar faster and more effectively than ever before."Key financing partners within the Aurora partner ecosystem include:Dividend is a leading fintech point-of-sale lender to solar and home improvement contractors. In addition to its industry-leading suite of financial products, Dividend developed a comprehensive technology platform for its solar partners to streamline the financing process, manage project pipelines, and receive top-class support in every deal. The company currently operates nationwide through its network of solar and home improvement partners. The Dividend platform enables homeowners to access financing through a seamless and hassle-free customer experience.Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems, and other sustainable home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing a fast and easy way to apply for financing. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors, as well as other ecosystem partners, and can get a credit decision in minutes for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 275,000 households switch to sustainable home improvements with its financing products.Sungage Financial is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions with some of the lowest monthly payments in the industry. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably.To learn more about Aurora Solar, meet us at RE+ (booth #2464) today through September 22.About Aurora SolarAurora is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 10 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50 and was voted the best solar software by Solar Power World in 2021. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.