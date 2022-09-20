Borrego's Web-Based O&M Customer Portal Provides Real-Time Actionable Insights into Solar Project Operations

Borrego, a leading EPC and O&M provider for large-scale solar and energy storage projects throughout the United States, has launched a new O&M customer portal, a web-based application that gives operations and maintenance customers immediately actionable insights into project data, cases, reports and service contracts in one central location. The customer portal is available to all Borrego O&M customers, with access and training provided during the project onboarding process.



By providing Borrego customers with instant visibility into day-to-day service status across all of their projects, the customer portal allows them to spend less time on project administration and more time on driving revenue. The portal features project data, in-depth reporting, service contracts, historical service details, and information on cases and work orders — including whether Borrego is waiting for customer permission to move forward with work. This centralized access to relevant real-time information improves project transparency, operational efficiency and decision-making confidence, helping asset owners power business growth."Having access to project-level O&M service details and status 24/7 will enable asset owners to be more productive and ensure high availability, particularly in the case of portfolio customers managing dozens or even hundreds of projects," said Greg Shambo, VP of sales and business development, O&M, for Borrego. "Customers trust Borrego O&M to provide real-time transparency and communication, and the customer portal takes that relationship to another level."The portal has received positive early user feedback during the beta phase, with key call-outs including the advantage of a single-source platform in gaining real-time visibility into service status, which in turn modernizes and tightens the turnaround of productive decisions. Additionally, early users of the Borrego O&M customer portal have reported significant improvement in operational efficiencies and in streamlining administrative processes.Borrego developed the customer portal in-house in response to feedback from its O&M customers. Featuring capabilities that go beyond platforms built on out-of-the-box systems, the portal's open API platform works with existing customer systems. Data from Salesforce.com and other software services can be integrated into a single place and customers can add portal data into other programs. The system architecture enables further expansion of the portal with rapid development cycles, and new features and improvements are already being planned for future updates.Customers can contact Borrego's O&M team for a demonstration, or those attending the RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim this week can come by Booth 2360 for a live demonstration.About BorregoBorrego, a leading EPC and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery and ensures the proper maintenance of large-scale solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. Borrego has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built, and currently maintains nationwide. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit borregoenergy.com. For more information on its new Anza business that transforms solar and energy storage procurement through its online marketplace, visit anzarenewables.com.