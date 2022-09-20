Diversified Communications Acquires Smart Energy Decisions, Adding to Its Clean Energy Portfolio

Today, Diversified Communications announced the purchase of hosted buyer event and digital media business, Smart Energy Decisions (SED). Founded in 2016 by John Failla, SED informs and supports commercial and industrial electric power customers as they navigate the transition to renewables and minimize consumption of fossil fuels. Organizer of Net Zero Forums, Renewable Energy Forums, and Innovation Summits, and producers of webinars, podcasts, eNewsletters, research, and custom media, SED complements Diversified's existing Clean Energy portfolio already serving solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure markets.



More Headlines Articles

President and CEO of Diversified Communications, Theodore Wirth shared, "As the owner of Pegasus Solar, a 1.5 Megawatt solar farm in Maine, and owner-producer of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America, we are proud to be expanding how we meet the evolving needs of businesses working towards Net Zero. We are prouder still that SED's Founder, John Failla, has entrusted Diversified to continue to grow his events and digital resources."Diversified, understanding the value of people and relationships, has retained SED's full team. They bring valuable industry knowledge and hosted buyer expertise to Diversified's Clean Energy team, led by Group Event Director, Wes Doane."We are excited to be working with these talented, entrepreneurial professionals who share our commitment to clean energy, providing products that deliver timely industry intelligence and connections that support businesses in their transition to renewables," said Doane. "We have much to learn from each other, and their experience producing hosted buyer events adds a new skill-set to our team, making this a win-win situation.""Our mission from day one has been to help large power users succeed in their energy efficiency and renewable energy efforts. To continue our mission as this market booms, we must continue to grow," stated Failla. "Diversified's infrastructure, culture, and reputation within the clean energy communities it already serves, make Diversified the best new home for our team and an environment that will help SED achieve its potential.""Diversified has been actively seeking to both expand our Clean Energy portfolio and move further into the hosted buyer space. SED is a perfect fit, and we will continue to look at similar acquisition opportunities," said Oakley Dyer, Corporate Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, Diversified Communications. "We are very fortunate to have found an experienced entrepreneur in John, whose products are at the point to benefit most from our long-term approach, broad industry experience, access to capital, and back-office resources."Sullivan & Worcester LLP served as Diversified Communications' legal counsel. Smart Energy Decisions retained Jusmedico Law Group as their legal counsel and worked exclusively with financial advisor, Oaklins DeSilva & Philips LLC.###Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including clean energy, food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com