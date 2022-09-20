RE+ Events, Canadian Renewable Energy Association and Hannover Fairs partner for Electricity Transformation Canada

Alexandria, Virginia/September 20, 2022: RE+ Events, Hannover Fairs and the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) are proud to announce their new partnership for Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC), Canada's premier renewable energy conference and exhibition.



This year's ETC will take place October 26-28, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto, Ontario."Canada has ambitious goals, to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. This will mean radical, rapid transformation for our energy system. Luckily, the wind, solar and energy storage industries are up for the challenge," said Robert Hornung, President and CEO of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association.ETC will spotlight the necessity of rapidly expanding and accelerating the deployment of wind energy, solar energy and energy storage, and its integration into Canada's electricity system, to support national greenhouse-gas emission-reduction objectives."ETC is a vital platform for the Canadian clean energy market. We are proud to support CanREA and ETC's mission to create a sustainable, modern electricity system in Canada," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO, RE+ Events.This three-day event provides a platform for renewable energy leaders to network, collaborate and move the industry forward, showcasing the best wind, solar, and energy-storage solutions from distributors, engineers, financiers, installers and manufacturers."Wind and solar energy will play a key role in the energy transition. Our partnership with CanREA and RE+ Events will ensure ETC facilitates Canada's goal to achieve net-zero by 2050," said Bernd Rohde, Managing Director, Hannover Fairs México.ETC was developed by the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA), in partnership with Hannover Fairs. The addition of RE+ Events to this existing partnership will contribute to even greater success in 2022 and beyond.Prospective exhibitors are invited to book space at electricitytransformation.ca. Registration is currently open.***About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ 2022 (formerly SPI), is largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes U.S. regional events with a focus on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together leaders in developing clean energy markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association.About CanREAThe Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) is the voice for wind energy, solar energy and energy storage solutions that will power Canada's energy future. Our diverse members are uniquely positioned to deliver clean, low-cost, reliable, flexible and scalable solutions. For more information on how Canada can use wind energy, solar energy and energy storage to help achieve its net-zero commitments, consult "Powering Canada's Journey to Net-Zero: CanREA's 2050 Vison."About Hannover FairsHannover Fairs (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe - one of the world's largest and most active event organizers - will deliver this unique multi-technology event, addressing the needs of generators, utilities, governments, businesses, and consumers.