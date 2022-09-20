Savant Expands Savant Power System for Greater Installation & Price Flexibility

HYANNIS, MASS. September 20th, 2022 — Savant Systems, Inc., a leader in smart home and smart power, is expanding their Savant Power System to include additional power modules, power hubs and power monitoring tools. The new hardware is designed to expand installation flexibility as well as system and price scalability.



Savant Power Modules, Starting at $60 Per CircuitThe Savant Power System is engineered to scale, capable of delivering the benefits of smart power to every home. Systems can be designed to control and monitor a few main use circuits or to manage all loads/circuits across the entire home. At the heart of this scalability is the Savant Power Module.Savant Power Modules are installed in industry-leading, standard electrical panels, eliminating the need for an expensive proprietary load center. The modules are now available for installation in Eaton CH and Schneider Square D QO panels. Compatibility with Eaton BR, Schneider Homeline, Siemens, and ABB GE Powermark Gold coming late 2022.Savant has a range of modules available, designed to manage and monitor any circuit up to 60A 240V. Savant offers 20A, 30A and 60A power modules, with both pigtail and plug-on neutral versions available.A Savant Power System delivers both power management and power monitoring. Each Savant Power Module is designed to report revenue grade energy consumption (+/- .5%), allowing homeowners to monitor real-time and historical usage right down to the load/circuit level. In addition to monitoring power consumption across the home, a complete Savant Power System measures total incoming power to the home - with visibility by source including solar, grid, battery, and generator power.Savant offers multiple energy tracking solutions, including a family of powerful, standalone energy monitoring devices capable of monitoring up to 15 circuits, options include communication via Ethernet, available now, or Wi-Fi, available late 2022.Introducing Savant Power Track Module, available early 2023In addition to these powerful, 15 circuit monitoring tools, Savant is introducing the all-new Savant Power Track Module designed to monitor a single 2-pole circuit. The Power Track Module is conveniently installed inside a standard electrical panel and is sized to consume just two panel slots. The module allows for on-device or mobile app onboarding and configuration, communicating to the rest of the system via Bluetooth. Power Track modules can be stacked to monitor multiple sources, and at launch will be compatible with all industry-leading panels. The target MSRP is $120 plus current sensors.Savant Power Director, Next GenerationEach Savant Power System requires a control and communications hub called a Savant Power Director that acts as a communication bridge for the modules. Savant offers multiple Power Director options perfect for entry level, main use circuit control scaling all the way to whole home with control of 500+ lighting and energy loads.The all-new Savant Power Director family, available early 2023, includes:• Director Lite - designed to manage 20 power modules, up to 40 total circuits, with a target MSRP of $500.• Director - designed to manage 40 power modules, up to 80 total circuits, target MSRP of $1,000.The Savant Power Director roadmap includes control of environmental smart home features including lighting and climate, as well as the future option for cellular communication.Savant Power System: A Bold Approach to Smart EnergyThe Savant Power System delivers the ultimate energy management solution. Savant's advanced automated software platform and intuitive app-based user experience make it easy to monitor and control every circuit, optimizing efficiency and reducing costs without compromising comfort and convenience. By combining onsite energy generation, integrated battery storage, generator control, flexible load management, and now powerful EV charging, the Savant Power System delivers complete control of energy assets with the security of grid independence.For more information on the Savant Power System, visit www.savant.com/power