Community Solar Power Summit 2023 Announcement!

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) and RE+ Events today announced that the Community Solar Power Summit will be held on January 18 - 19, 2023, at the Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego's premier beachfront resort. The Summit will tackle the biggest opportunities and barriers facing the community solar market and bring together industry professionals in community solar project development, manufacturing, financing, marketing, and government affairs.



"Community solar is one of the fastest-growing business models in renewable energy because of the benefits it brings for customers, the grid, and society-at-large," said Jeff Cramer, CEO of Coalition for Community Solar Access. "We are looking forward to bringing together professionals from across the solar industry to discuss community solar's role in our shift toward a clean electric grid and how we continue to grow the industry within existing markets and expand to new ones."Community solar refers to local solar facilities shared by multiple community subscribers who receive credits on their electricity bills for their share of the power produced, saving customers money on their monthly bills and making the grid more equitable, resilient, and cost-effective. Nationwide, community solar facilities generate more than 4.4 gigawatts of power, which is enough energy to power nearly 800,000 homes. The Biden-Harris administration is calling for community solar to generate power for five million homes and save $1 billion on utility bills for low and moderate-income (LMI) households by 2025. The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act also includes billions in new incentives for community solar plus storage projects."We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CCSA," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO of RE+ Events. "Community solar is a critical piece of the clean energy puzzle and this event will serve to bring together key players to expand access to community solar programs across the country."In the coming weeks, attendees will be able to register for the conference at re-plus.events/community-solar/ and CCSA and RE+ Events will announce more details on the agenda including keynote speakers and workshop presenters. For more information on sponsorship or marketing opportunities, please contact McKenzie Bolduc from CCSA at mckenzie@communitysolaraccess.org.###The Coalition for Community Solar Access is a national coalition of businesses and nonprofits working to expand customer choice and access to solar for all American households and businesses through community solar. Our mission is to empower every American energy consumer with the option to choose local, clean and affordable community solar. We work with customers, utilities, local stakeholders and policymakers to develop and implement policies and best practices that ensure community solar programs provide a win, win, win for all, starting with the customer. For more information, visit https://www.communitysolaraccess.org and follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.RE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ 2022 (formerly Solar Power International), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes regional events within the US focusing on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association.