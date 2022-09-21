LG ESS LAUNCHES ‘HOME 8’ ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTION

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 - Global innovator LG Electronics has introduced the "Home 8" residential energy storage system (ESS), a new next-generation all-in-one solution that will enable American homeowners to manage energy, provide backup power and reduce dependence on the electric grid. The LG Home 8 ESS was unveiled at the 2022 RE+ (formerly SPI) trade show here this week, where LG Electronics USA also is demonstrating the LG commercial ESS for the U.S. market.



The LG Home 8 energy storage system combines an advanced inverter and battery in a single unit that is floor standing, and wall supported to provide an organized, streamlined installation. Its 7.5kW inverter/charger provides a total capacity of 14.4kWh of usable on-demand energy and is stackable up to 4 units, which in combination allows up to 57.6kWh of usable energy.Customers who do not have a solar PV system and have a Time of Use plan can still use Home 8. The energy storage system can be used independently from the grid and can charge during the daytime when electricity prices are lower. Home 8 can then be utilized during peak consumption hours when prices increase. In preparation for potential natural disasters and power outages, Home 8 can store energy in advance for later use. The LED display on the front of the system allows owners to check the estimated battery state of charge (SoC) and encourages mindfulness of electricity use during power outages.The LG Home 8 is an integrated system that can be incorporated into a complete smart home environment with LG home appliances, consumer electronics and HVAC systems, all while maintaining compatibility with non-LG products. When Home 8 is managed by LG's ThinQ monitoring and control app, homeowners can delegate how, where and when the unit is used to maximize efficiency, giving homeowners the ability to achieve pure independence from the grid, and providing them with better control in managing their home energy needs.LG Home 8 provides homeowners:• An all-in-one energy storage system manufactured by a global leader in smart home technology,• Dependable on-demand energy that assists homeowners in achieving energy independence,• Option of LG ThinQ app system management for a truly smart home, and• Peace of mind that comes with its 5-year 59.8MWh limited parts warranty, backed by one of the most trusted names in electronics. When paired with LG ThinQ, the limited warranty may extend to 10 years.LG Home 8 provides installers:• A next-generation all-in-one energy storage system with a name that customers know and trust,• Simple modular assembly with parts that are stackable, easy to commission, install, and replace,• Total usable capacity and discharge power,• UL9540 certified product, and• LG's EnerVu and ThinQ smart web monitoring available to simplify account management and monitoring needs for their customers' ESS needs.LG ESS Commercial SolutionThe LG Electronics commercial energy storage system is a state-of-the-art, long-lifespan ESS solution. It brings business owners an all-in-one solution equipped with ready-to-deploy technology from storage with ESS, management with the PMS, and complementary systems such HVAC. Similar to Home 8, the LG commercial ESS is stackable up to four units and helps business owners offset energy use during peak shifts, act as an energy backup solution and manage reliance on fossil fuels.More information and detailed specifications for Home 8 can be found on the product website at: https://www.lg.com/us/essAbout LG Electronics USAThe LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems business, based in Alpharetta, Ga., represents a fast-growing new area for LG in the United States, leveraging the company's renewable energy expertise to unlock value for customers and plug into the new era of sustainability. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., LG Electronics USA Inc. is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning and energy systems, and vehicle components. LG is a nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.