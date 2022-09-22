Warren Controls Offers Series 2900 Industrial Control Valves

Bethlehem, PA - Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces the Series 2900 industrial control valves, ideal for food and beverage, packaged water heaters, pharmaceutical, and general service applications, as well as wastewater applications with moderate pressure drops and temperatures from -20º to 400ºF.



More Headlines Articles

The Series 2900 features rugged cast iron bodies and is available in a variety of trim materials, including bronze, 300 stainless steel, 17-4pH stainless steel, and Alloy 6 (cobalt-chromium-tungsten). Available valve body styles include 2-way single seat unbalanced, 2-way cylinder balanced, 2-way double seat balanced, 3-way mixing, and 3-way diverting. The equal percentage and linear plugs in the 2-way valves and linear plugs in the 3-way valves provide excellent modulating control of a wide variety of fluids. The Series 2900 is ideally suited for applications in which value and long life are important objectives.For more information, visit https://www.warrencontrols.com/profile/type/2/7/2900_series.###About Warren ControlsWarren Controls is an industry leader in Industrial Control Valves, Building Automation Valves, Deaerator and Boiler Level Controls, and Military/Marine Valves. For more than 70 years, the company has maintained a strong commitment to providing specialty alloys, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable customer service. Warren Controls has earned a sterling reputation as a quality provider of valve specialties to OEM's and USA military programs. From its state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot industrial complex, the company offers its experience, product design excellence, and superior production capabilities to the open market. At Warren Controls, the most technically qualified representatives in the industry are available to assist customers develop cost-effective, dependable solutions. Learn more at www.WarrenControls.com.